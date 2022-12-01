WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced it has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. The Top Places to Work 2022 was published online at Globe.com/TopPlaces and will appear in the Globe Magazine on Sunday, December 4, 2022. TScan ranks as the top midsize biotechnology company, and 8th out of the top fifty midsize companies overall in the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project.

Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best – their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50-99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

“The team at TScan is driven by innovative science and the mission to better the lives of patients and their families to ensure that more birthdays and meaningful life moments are celebrated,” said David P. Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we strive to make that mission a reality, we are also committed to the welfare of our employees, and we at TScan are all dedicated to building a culture that supports us all while we apply ourselves to the important work we do. I extend a sincere thank you to our team of TScanners who work so diligently toward improving the lives of patients and families impacted by cancer, while also creating a world-class culture of which to be proud.”

“The culture we have built at TScan is intricately connected to our values and mission, and each TScanner is an integral part of maintaining this energetic and collaborative environment,” said Ann Hargraves, Vice President of Human Resources. “We are proud to receive this recognition, which we view as a testament to the strong, employee-focused, inclusive, and driven organization we have fostered, even as TScan has seen tremendous growth.”

TScan is dedicated to the discovery of new cancer targets and the development of safe and effective T cell therapies by unleashing the untapped potential of the human immune system.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

Top Places to Work online extras include sortable rankings and features such as showcasing companies that are going the extra mile to make their workplaces more equitable and to help employees connect with one another, and their communities, during the pandemic. All can be found at Globe.com/TopPlaces. Readers can follow the news on Twitter at #workboston.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, in order to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of solid tumors.

About Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC (“BGMP”) is a multimedia organization that provides news, entertainment, and commentary across multiple brands and platforms. BGMP offers leading integrated advertising solutions that connect communities, ideas, and causes through powerful storytelling and multimedia experiences. BGMP properties include The Boston Globe, Globe Opinion, Globe.com, Boston.com, STAT, The B-Side, Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events, and Studio/B.

