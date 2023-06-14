Recognized companies include Adyen, CSG Forte, and North American Bancard

Omaha, NE, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSG (The Strawhecker Group), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and solutions-focused firm in the payments industry, is pleased to recognize a selection of payments providers for their exceptional API offerings.

The annual Best of Breed API Report, powered by TSG’s Global Experience Monitoring (GEM) platform, ranks payment gateways’ overall API experience across two key assessments to provide insights and benchmarks on their developer integration experience.

First, the API Set assessment focuses on documentation and functionality. This review is based on the persona of a developer with minimal API knowledge, such as one that builds websites for small businesses. Second, the API Developer Roadmap assessment focuses on critical areas developers see as roadblocks to integration and development. This review is based on the persona of a tenured commercial developer with extensive payments experience.

Al Novacek, Senior Director of Product Operations, explains, “Our goal is to offer crucial insights that enable developers to comprehend the full spectrum of features and obstacles presented by their APIs, which can have a positive or negative impact on merchants and consumers.”

“Through the lens of a commercial developer, TSG helps gateways prioritize the critical components APIs must offer and support to stay competitive,” added Cliff Gray, TSG Senior Associate.

In this ever-evolving landscape, the acquisition and retention of merchants heavily rely on technology, open-source platforms, and the development communities of the future. GEM assessments have become indispensable for any gateway or payment technology provider seeking to thrive in this dynamic marketplace.

Some notable insights from the industry’s top APIs have emerged. One important area is that APIs offering support for multiple programming languages tend to attract more developers who can leverage the API documentation effectively. For businesses aiming to forge strong relationships with merchants, ensuring that their API documentation is readily available in a convenient, centralized online location is crucial. Developers also prioritize access to versions, releases, and change logs, which signifies a gateway’s dedication to continuous improvement and enhancing the developer experience.

See below for the winners and runner-ups in the 2023 “Best of Breed” API Awards.

“Best of Breed” API Awards

Overall API Assessment – Adyen

Adyen received this award based on its outstanding aggregate score in both the API Set and Developer Roadmap assessments. Adyen’s API stands out for its exceptional functionality, comprehensive documentation, and user-friendly tools that empower developers to seamlessly integrate without requiring extensive technical assistance.

Runner-Up: CSG Forte

API Set – CSG Forte

CSG Forte is receiving this award for its exceptional API Set, which encompasses API Specifications, Event Handling, and Guides and Guidance specifications. The platform sets itself apart by offering APIs that create a user-friendly experience for developers utilizing their documentation.

Runner-Up: Adyen

API Set: Specifications – North American Bancard

North American Bancard (NAB) has been honored with this award due to its exceptional API documentation, which offers developers the smoothest and most seamless initial experience compared to other API offerings.

Runner-Up: CSG Forte

Developer Roadmap – Adyen

Adyen is receiving this award for its outstanding achievement in minimizing obstacles for commercial developers across three critical areas: API usability, modern integration, and feature functionality.

Runner-Ups: CSG Forte / North American Bancard

Developer Roadmap: Experience – Adyen

Adyen is receiving this award for its intuitive range of resources and approach to meeting the diverse needs of developers. Adyen’s platform stands out for its wealth of valuable tools, documentation, and support that cater to the unique requirements of developers.

Runner-Up: North American Bancard

TSG annually honors leading payments providers using GEM. Recent winners include Bank of America, Elavon, FIS, Fortis, JPMorgan Chase, Shopify, and Square.

TSG can help you evaluate, benchmark, and improve your developer experience. Payments companies that use GEM to monitor and improve this process can increase customer retention by 5% or more. Contact TSG to learn more about joining the GEM platform.

Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and does not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based upon information we consider reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Information provided is not all inclusive. All information listed is as available from May 2023. TSG is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with the any companies or their logos illustrated. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

About TSG

TSG (The Strawhecker Group) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world’s most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG’s strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.thestrawgroup.com.

CONTACT: Andy Nuss TSG 1-833-690-1301 anuss@tsgpayments.com