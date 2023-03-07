Now available and ready for measurement. Portable Particle Counters engineered for users to make their job easy. Whether working in pharmaceutical manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, or cleanroom certification, this instrument is engineered to meet user specific needs to help identify potential sources of environmental contamination and track changes in particle levels over time in cleanroom spaces.

Shoreview, Minnesota, U.S.A., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSI is excited to announce the availability of the new AeroTrak®+ Portable Particle Counter A100 Series. Whether working in pharmaceutical manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, or cleanroom certification, this instrument is engineered to meet user specific needs to help identify potential sources of environmental contamination and track changes in particle levels over time in cleanroom spaces.

This is critical as newly revised standards, requirements for data integrity, and automating tasks to improve the industry user experience guide the direction for new instrument capabilities, including the ability to accurately monitor process gases (e.g., N 2 , CDA, Ar, and CO 2 ). The AeroTrak®+ Portable Particle Counter A100 Series does this while getting you up and running quickly — helping to reduce risk, decrease costs, enable data integrity, demonstrate compliance, and provide lower cost-of-ownership through reliable and dependable technological improvements.

TSI AeroTrak®+ Portable Particle Counter A100 Series requires no manuals to operate, significantly reducing the chance for user error and simplifying monitoring for environmental contamination. Built in standards for configuration and reports to meet the standards driving the market include:

ISO 14644-1:2015 – Cleanrooms and associated controlled environments

ISO 21501-4:2018 – Calibration standards

EU GMP Annex 1 (2008 and 2022) – Good Manufacturing Practice: Manufacture of Sterile Medical Products

China GMP

Once data collection is complete, the data can be easily printed or exported to an electronic file format — no matter if you’re onsite or at the office — using multi-instrument reporting capabilities.

“TSI is excited to introduce a portable particle counter that was engineered with the user in mind,” said Ketan Mehta, VP of Product Management and Marketing at TSI. “We took what we learned from our extensive user feedback and developed an instrument to make the user’s job easy.”

Available in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, UK, and USA only.

