Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TSI Announces Acquisition of Casella

TSI Announces Acquisition of Casella

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

This acquisition demonstrates TSI’s commitment to help protect people and the environment.

Shoreview, MN, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSI Instruments Ltd., a UK subsidiary of TSI Incorporated, has acquired Casella from IDEAL Industries, Inc.  Casella is a global leader in the design and manufacture of innovative instruments and systems for occupational health, industrial hygiene, the outdoor environmental and the workplace. Products include real-time dust monitors, personal sampling pumps, sound level meters, vibration monitors, and outdoor boundary monitoring systems.

 “We are pleased to welcome Casella and its employees to TSI. This acquisition expands our portfolio of offerings to the occupational/industrial health and safety market, and together we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Tom Kennedy, President of TSI Incorporated. “This acquisition demonstrates TSI’s commitment to help protect people and the environment.” 

Casella is headquartered in Kempston, UK with offices in the United Sates and India. TSI Incorporated has headquarters in Shoreview, Minnesota with offices around the globe.

Occupational Health, Industrial Hygiene, Environmental & Workplace

 

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

CONTACT: Amy Anderson-Hjulberg
TSI Incorporated
651-490-5247
amy.anderson-hjulberg@tsi.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.