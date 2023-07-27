TSI Flow – ISO 17025 Accredited Calibration Flow accredited calibration

Shoreview, Minnesota, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSI Incorporated is excited to announce the addition of ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for our mass flow meters and Certifier flow analyzers. This includes an accredited calibration service option for existing flow instruments and new instrument models that will ship with an accredited calibration.

ISO 17025 accreditation is a globally-recognized benchmark for precision, accuracy and reproducibility of analytical results. It is an international standard used as a means of determining the technical competence of laboratories to perform specific types of testing, measurement and calibration.

“We’re happy to be launching new offerings that we know will save our customers time and money,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President – Product Management and Marketing at TSI. “Importantly, accredited calibrations will also help our customers to reduce their risk of audit or compliance failures as well as ensure the safety and efficacy of their products”.

TSI’s accredited calibration offerings conform to the ISO 17025 standard including pass/fail statement and uncertainty values, all in a single document.

ISO 17025 accreditation is available at TSI’s Service Centers in Shoreview, Minnesota, US and High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK.

For a complete list of products available with ISO accreditation, visit TSI’s flow service page at tsi.com/flowservice.

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

CONTACT: Abby Smith TSI Incorporated 651-490-2843 abby.smith@tsi.com