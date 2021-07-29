TSI Wins OH&S 2021 Product of the Year Award for Indoor Air Quality

Breaking News
Shoreview, MN, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Occupational Health & Safety recently announced the 2021 winners of the magazine’s 13th annual New Product of the Year contest. This year’s contest attracted entries in 34 award categories, with an independent panel of highly qualified judges choosing the winners. TSI® Incorporated is proud to announce the new Q-Trak™ XP Indoor Air Quality Monitor has won in the Indoor Air Quality category. 

“We are excited to have our new Q-Trak™ XP Indoor Air Quality Monitor recognized in the IAQ space,” said Kevin Chase, Global Product Manager for Indoor Air Quality at TSI. “At TSI, we listened to our customers and their changing needs for instruments out in the field, and we are honored to be recognized by the OH&S industry.”

With the Q-Trak™ XP Indoor Air Quality Monitor, IAQ professionals can monitor for gas, particle measurements, and traditional IAQ parameters – all in one lightweight, handheld instrument that is easy to use, configure and calibrate in the field.

TSI will be recognized with awards and in the November/December issue of Occupational Health & Safety magazine. Winners will also be featured on Occupational Health & Safety’s industry-leading website, ohsonline.com.

To learn more about the Q-Trak™ XP Indoor Air Quality Monitor, please visit tsi.com/Q-TrakXP. A full list of the OH&S Product of the Year winners can be found here: https://ohsonline.com/pages/product-awards.aspx.

 

About TSI Incorporated

TSI Incorporated serves a global market by investigating, identifying and solving measurement problems. As an industry leader in the design and production of precision instruments, TSI partners with research institutions and customers around the world to set the standard for measurements relating to aerosol science, air flow, health and safety, indoor air quality, fluid dynamics and biohazard detection. With headquarters based in the U.S. and field offices throughout Europe and Asia, TSI has established a worldwide presence in the markets we serve. Every day, our dedicated employees turn research into reality.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/TSIIncorporated.

 

