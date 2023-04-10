SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors who suffered substantial losses submit your losses now.

Class Period: Feb. 19, 2019– Feb. 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 28, 2023

Visit: https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TSLA

Contact An Attorney Now: TSLA@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) they significantly overstated the efficacy, viability and safety of Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (“FSD”) technologies; (2) Tesla’s Autopilot and FSD technologies created a serious risk of accidents and injuries associated with operating Tesla vehicles; and (3) all of the foregoing subjected Tesla to an increased risk of regulatory and governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as reputational harm.

Investors began to learn the truth beginning on Apr. 18, 2021, when media outlets reported that a Tesla vehicle with no-one driving it crashed into a tree and killed two passengers.

On Aug. 16, 2021, Forbes reported that U.S. regulators opened up a review of Tesla’s Autopilot that centered around a string of collisions with emergency vehicles that resulted in numerous injuries and at least one fatality.

On June 3, 2022, Street Insider reported that regulators received hundreds of complaints from Tesla owners and issued a formal inquiry demanding all consumer and field reports Tesla received concerning false braking and reports of crashes, injuries and deaths, including whether FSD was active at the time of the incidents.

On Jan. 27, 2023, Bloomberg reported that the SEC is investigating Tesla’s and Elon Musk’s statements about the Autopilot system.

On Feb. 16, 2023, Bloomberg reported that regulators ordered Tesla to recall nearly 363,000 Tesla vehicles equipped with the FSD software, stating that the software may allow FSD-equipped vehicles to act in an unlawful or unpredictable manner.

Finally, on Feb. 18, 2023, Reuters reported that a Tesla vehicle crashed into a fire truck, killing the driver and injuring five people.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Tesla misled investors about the safety and efficacy of its Autopilot and FSD systems,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Tesla and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Tesla should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TSLA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation law firm focusing on corporate accountability through class-action law. The firm is home to a robust securities litigation practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and fraud. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.