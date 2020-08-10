Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON MONDAY, AUGUST 17th, 2020

TSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON MONDAY, AUGUST 17th, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

ROUND ROCK, TX., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center and mission critical facilities and technology services company, will report financial results for its second quarter of 2020 on Monday August 17, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4.30 p.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1-877-691-2551 toll free from the U.S., or 1-630-691-2747 for international callers. The conference ID number is 49879194. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://www.rdgir/tss-inc/news .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until September 16, 2020. The audio replay can be accessed at the following url:  
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=279B524C-6814-4772-A45B-26225890D5EC&LangLocaleID=1033

The passcode to access the digital playback is 49879194. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS provides a comprehensive suite of services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, refresh and take-back of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities they are housed in. TSS provides a single-source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities and the infrastructure systems that are critical to their function. TSS’s services consist of technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management and IT reseller services.  www.tssiusa.com

# # #

CONTACT: Company Contact:
John Penver
Chief Financial Officer
TSS, Inc.
Phone: (512) 310-1000

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.