ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSS, Inc. (OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, has been awarded Dell Technologies’ First Choice Partner Award for 2023.

Dell Technologies, one of the leading technology companies in the world, recognized TSS for being a top-performing data center integration partner with the recognition of the 2023 First Choice Partner Award.

TSS is a leading provider of transformative services that enable companies to efficiently deploy and benefit from technology products and solutions. They empower the critical infrastructure systems of enterprises by offering comprehensive solutions that deliver the latest technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, and communication facilities. With a commitment to providing rack integration, strategic procurement, and reselling services, TSS is also a leader in the implementation and maintenance of modular data centers. TSS aims to positively contribute to the success of its customers by driving innovation and progress in its services and solutions.

CEO and President Darryll Dewan accepted the Dell Technologies 2023 First Choice Partner Award on behalf of TSS, “We are honored to accept the Dell Technologies 2023 First Choice Partner Award. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and inspires us to strive for even greater service levels for our valued customers.”

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 512.310.1000.

