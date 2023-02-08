SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, which ended on January 2, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales were $617.2 million

GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $42.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $77.6 million; free cash flow of $56.8 million

Announced consolidation of manufacturing footprint

Fourth Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $617.2 million, compared to $598.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $97.6 million and includes a gain of $51.8 million in December 2022 from the sale of the property occupied by our former Shanghai E-MS entity. This compares to GAAP operating income of $33.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $8.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Our fourth quarter 2022 results include a tax reserve of $51.7 million to establish a valuation allowance for certain U.S. deferred tax items.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $42.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $36.2 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $81.6 million, or 13.2% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $70.4 million, or 11.8% of sales for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“TTM delivered non-GAAP earnings above the midpoint of guidance. Of particular note, we saw strong cash flow in the fourth quarter of $77.6 million, which allowed us to repay a portion of our Term Loan B on January 3rd, 2023, and reduce our net leverage to 1.5x, below our 2x target,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “We also saw the second quarter in a row of record bookings of $464.3 million in the Aerospace and Defense end market,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales for fiscal year 2022 increased to $2.50 billion from $2.25 billion in fiscal year 2021, an 11.0% increase. Excluding approximately six months from the contribution of Telephonics, revenues grew organically 5.4% in 2022 over 2021.

GAAP operating income for fiscal year 2022 was $210.4 million, an increase from GAAP operating income of $126.0 million in fiscal year 2021.

GAAP net income for fiscal year 2022 was $94.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $54.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2021.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for fiscal year 2022 was $181.2 million, or $1.74 per diluted share. This compares to fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP net income of $138.0 million, or $1.28 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2022 was $343.1 million, or 13.8 percent of net sales, compared to $275.6 million, or 12.3 percent of net sales, for fiscal year 2021. Cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2022 was $272.9 million.

“We delivered solid results in 2022 with revenues growing organically 5.4% year on year, despite supply chain, labor inflation and availability, and COVID-19 challenges,” continued Edman. “In addition, we closed the acquisition of Telephonics, increasing our revenues from the Aerospace and Defense end market to approximately one billion dollar annual run rate and approximately 40% of total company revenues. Finally, in 2022, we generated $272.9 million in operating cash flow which enabled us to purchase Telephonics and strengthen our balance sheet, while returning capital to our shareholders.”

Business Outlook

While demand in the Aerospace and Defense market remains strong, we have seen a reduction in bookings in our commercial end markets due to inventory reductions, weaker end market demand and production inefficiencies in our Asia Pacific manufacturing facilities due to Chinese New Year. As a result, TTM estimates that revenue for the first quarter of 2023 will be in the range of $550 million to $590 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.16 to $0.22 per diluted share. We also announced a plan for the consolidation of our manufacturing footprint in a press release issued today, February 8th, after the market close.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM’s current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM’s products, market pressures on prices of TTM’s products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM’s dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

– Tables Follow –

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 2022 2021 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 617,156 $ 598,141 $ 2,495,046 $ 2,248,740 Cost of goods sold 495,754 500,819 2,037,081 1,876,729 Gross profit 121,402 97,322 457,965 372,011 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 19,529 16,271 75,182 63,016 General and administrative 36,317 33,790 158,180 124,865 Research and development 6,698 5,071 24,808 18,146 Gain on sale of SH E-MS Property (51,804 ) – (51,804 ) – Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,275 8,911 37,097 35,748 Restructuring charges 2,827 211 4,094 4,245 Total operating expenses 23,842 64,254 247,557 246,020 Operating income 97,560 33,068 210,408 125,991 Interest expense (12,506 ) (11,860 ) (45,517 ) (45,475 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt – – – (15,217 ) Other, net (1,960 ) (584 ) 17,972 4,754 Income before income taxes 83,094 20,624 182,863 70,053 Income tax provision (77,077 ) (12,237 ) (88,280 ) (15,639 ) Net income $ 6,017 $ 8,387 $ 94,583 $ 54,414 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.08 $ 0.93 $ 0.51 Diluted 0.06 0.08 0.91 0.50 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 102,217 104,186 102,074 106,314 Diluted 104,220 105,769 103,866 108,153 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 102,217 104,186 102,074 106,314 Dilutive effect of warrants – – 1 200 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 2,003 1,583 1,791 1,639 Diluted shares 104,220 105,769 103,866 108,153

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA January 2, 2023 January 3, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 402,749 $ 537,678 Accounts and notes receivable, net 473,225 386,347 Receivable from sale of SH E-MS Property 69,240 – Contract assets 335,788 324,862 Inventories 170,639 127,612 Total current assets 1,493,056 1,407,413 Property, plant and equipment, net 724,204 665,755 Operating lease right of use asset 18,862 20,802 Other non-current assets 1,087,482 931,577 Total assets 3,323,604 3,025,547 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 50,000 $ – Accounts payable 361,788 361,484 Total current liabilities 761,325 558,148 Debt, net of discount 879,407 927,818 Total long-term liabilities 1,026,700 1,011,982 Total equity 1,535,579 1,455,417 Total liabilities and equity 3,323,604 3,025,547

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross margin 19.7 % 16.3 % 18.4 % 16.5 % Operating margin 15.8 % 5.5 % 8.4 % 5.6 % End Market Breakdown: Fourth Quarter 2022 2021 Aerospace and Defense 40 % 30 % Automotive 16 % 19 % Data Center Computing 14 % 15 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 17 % 19 % Networking 13 % 16 % Other 0 % 1 % Stock-based Compensation: Fourth Quarter 2022 2021 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 1,699 $ 1,404 Selling and marketing 717 721 General and administrative 2,674 2,806 Research and development 304 277 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,394 $ 5,208 Operating Segment Data: Fourth Quarter Net sales: 2022 2021 PCB $ 605,268 $ 581,817 RF&S Components 11,888 16,324 Total net sales $ 617,156 $ 598,141 Operating segment income: PCB $ 79,573 $ 70,731 RF&S Components 5,122 6,906 Corporate & Other1 24,523 (34,168 ) Total operating segment income 109,218 43,469 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (11,658 ) (10,401 ) Total operating income 97,560 33,068 Total other expense (14,466 ) (12,444 ) Income before income taxes $ 83,094 $ 20,624

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATIONS2 Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3: GAAP gross profit $ 121,402 $ 97,322 $ 457,965 $ 372,011 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,383 1,490 5,534 5,641 Accelerated depreciation – – 124 – Stock-based compensation 1,699 1,404 5,846 4,714 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (2,407 ) (362 ) 1,785 (297 ) Purchase accounting related inventory markup 79 – 327 – Restructuring and other charges – 7 – 261 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 122,156 $ 99,861 $ 471,581 $ 382,330 Non-GAAP gross margin 19.8 % 16.7 % 18.9 % 17.0 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation4: GAAP operating income $ 97,560 $ 33,068 $ 210,408 $ 125,991 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,658 10,401 42,631 41,389 Accelerated depreciation – – 124 – Stock-based compensation 5,394 5,208 19,525 17,711 Gain on sale of assets (55,979 ) – (55,979 ) (421 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (2,407 ) (362 ) 1,785 (297 ) Purchase accounting related inventory markup 79 – 327 – Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 3,261 800 16,066 5,350 Non-GAAP operating income $ 59,566 $ 49,115 $ 234,887 $ 189,723 Non-GAAP operating margin 9.7 % 8.2 % 9.4 % 8.4 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation5: GAAP net income $ 6,017 $ 8,387 $ 94,583 $ 54,414 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,658 10,401 42,631 41,389 Accelerated depreciation – – 124 – Stock-based compensation 5,394 5,208 19,525 17,711 Non-cash interest expense 543 496 2,152 2,109 Gain on sale of assets (55,979 ) – (56,806 ) (991 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities – (373 ) (99 ) (4,241 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt – – – 15,217 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (2,407 ) (362 ) 1,785 (297 ) Purchase accounting related inventory markup 79 – 327 – Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 3,261 800 16,066 5,350 Income taxes6 74,131 11,636 60,895 7,373 Non-GAAP net income $ 42,697 $ 36,193 $ 181,183 $ 138,034 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.41 $ 0.34 $ 1.74 $ 1.28 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares: GAAP diluted number of shares 104,220 105,769 103,866 108,153 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options – – – – Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 104,220 105,769 103,866 108,153 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7: GAAP net income $ 6,017 $ 8,387 $ 94,583 $ 54,414 Add back items: Income tax provision 77,077 12,237 88,280 15,639 Interest expense 12,506 11,860 45,517 45,475 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,658 10,401 42,631 41,389 Depreciation expense 23,970 22,231 91,276 85,942 Stock-based compensation 5,394 5,208 19,525 17,711 Gain on sale of assets (55,979 ) – (56,806 ) (991 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities – (373 ) (99 ) (4,241 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt – – – 15,217 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (2,407 ) (362 ) 1,785 (297 ) Purchase accounting related inventory markup 79 – 327 – Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 3,261 800 16,066 5,350 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81,576 $ 70,389 $ 343,085 $ 275,608 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.2 % 11.8 % 13.8 % 12.3 % Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow $ 77,559 $ 62,369 $ 272,873 $ 176,632 Capital expenditures, net (20,779 ) (19,455 ) (96,874 ) (80,524 ) Free cash flow $ 56,780 $ 42,914 $ 175,999 $ 96,108

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) 1 Other represents results from the now closed Shenzhen and Shanghai E-MS facilities, which also includes the gain on sale of property occupied by our former Shanghai E-MS entity of $51,804. 2 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 3 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring and other charges. 4 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. 5 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures — which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items — provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 6 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. In addition, the non-GAAP rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 excludes the tax impact of $51,748 related to an increase in the U.S. valuation allowance. 7 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

