TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board (“PCB”) and radio frequency (“RF”) components manufacturer, today reported results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on June 29, 2020.

On April 19th, TTM completed the previously announced sale of its Mobility business unit. The operating results and related assets and liabilities of the Mobility business under US GAAP are presented as discontinued operations for all periods. To facilitate the comparison of TTM’s results to previously issued guidance, non-GAAP financial information is also provided below which includes approximately three weeks of results for the Mobility business unit as well as results from the previously announced closure of the two E-MS plants. Please refer to the earnings schedule for additional details on exited businesses and continuing operations.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

GAAP net sales were $570.3 million

Non-GAAP net sales were $601.1 million

GAAP net income of $192.8 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, inclusive of a net gain on the sale of the Mobility business unit of $183.1 million or $1.70 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $33.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.01 of foreign exchange loss

Cash flow from operations of $119.0 million

Today repaid $400 million of Term Loan B from cash received from Mobility Business Unit divestiture

Second Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 were $570.3 million, compared to $526.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $497.6 million in the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.0 million, compared to $29.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $16.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $192.8 million, or $1.79 per diluted share and includes an estimated net gain of $183.1 million from the sale of the Mobility business. This compares to net income of $3.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, and net loss of $1.2 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2020 were $601.1 million, compared to $633.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 and $610.8 million in the first quarter of 2020.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $33.3 million, or $0.31 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $21.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019 and $19.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $80.3 million, or 13.4 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $82.9 million, or 13.1 percent of net sales, for the second quarter of 2019 and $82.1 million, or 13.4 percent of net sales, for the first quarter of 2020.

“In the second quarter, TTM demonstrated excellent operational execution and overcame COVID-19 related challenges to deliver revenue and earnings above the previously guided range. All of our manufacturing facilities continue to remain operational and I want to recognize all of our employees for their tremendous efforts in support of our customers during these challenging times,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “The diversified mix of end markets that we serve enabled TTM to grow revenues and outperform earnings expectations despite weakness in the automotive and commercial aerospace end markets. Finally, TTM has shown financial discipline, bringing our net debt to EBITDA ratio to 2.1, following the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the Mobility Business Unit and subsequent repayment of our Term loan.”

Business Outlook

Looking ahead, we believe that we will continue to experience COVID-19 related impacts on our end markets as well as inefficiencies with our own production. Taking this into consideration, TTM estimates that revenue for the third quarter of 2020 will be in the range of $470 million to $510 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.16 to $0.22 per diluted share. This guidance no longer includes the Mobility Business Unit but continues to include the E-MS business unit while that business winds down.

– Tables Follow –

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter First Two Quarters 2020 2019* 2020 2020 2019* CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 570,298 $ 526,877 $ 497,646 $ 1,067,944 $ 1,063,322 Cost of goods sold 469,868 434,029 416,304 886,172 871,648 Gross profit 100,430 92,848 81,342 181,772 191,674 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 15,969 16,898 16,169 32,138 34,458 General and administrative 33,309 29,137 34,339 67,648 58,987 Research and development 5,181 4,496 4,762 9,943 9,212 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,561 10,593 9,562 19,123 26,745 Restructuring charges 13,414 2,732 328 13,742 3,164 Total operating expenses 77,434 63,856 65,160 142,594 132,566 Operating income 22,996 28,992 16,182 39,178 59,108 Interest expense (18,572 ) (20,553 ) (19,781 ) (38,353 ) (41,688 ) Other, net 455 3,007 2,502 2,957 2,650 Income (Loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 4,879 11,446 (1,097 ) 3,782 20,070 Income tax benefit (provision) 4,467 1,047 (2,123 ) 2,344 (1,339 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 9,346 12,493 (3,220 ) 6,126 18,731 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 183,464 (9,069 ) 2,046 185,510 (18,559 ) Net income (loss) $ 192,810 $ 3,424 $ (1,174 ) $ 191,636 $ 172 * Reclassified Research and development expenses as a separate line item from General and administrative expenses Earnings (loss) per share: Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.18 Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 1.72 (0.09 ) 0.02 1.75 (0.18 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.81 $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.81 $ 0.00 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 1.70 (0.09 ) 0.02 1.72 (0.18 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.79 $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 1.78 $ 0.00 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 106,295 105,470 105,686 105,990 104,893 Diluted 107,485 132,045 105,686 107,431 105,860 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Net income 9,346 12,493 6,126 18,731 Add back items: interest expense, net of tax – 2,780 – – Adjusted net income 9,346 15,273 6,126 18,731 Weighted-average shares outstanding 106,295 105,470 105,990 104,893 Dilutive effect of convertible debt – 25,938 – – Dilutive effect of warrants – – – – Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,190 637 1,441 967 Diluted shares 107,485 132,045 107,431 105,860 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 Basic earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 1.72 (0.09 ) 1.75 (0.18 ) Basic earnings per share $ 1.81 $ 0.03 $ 1.81 $ 0.00 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations 1.70 (0.09 ) 1.72 (0.18 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.79 $ 0.03 $ 1.78 $ 0.00 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA June 29, 2020 December 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 694,668 $ 379,818 Accounts and notes receivable, net 414,329 503,598 Contract assets 287,281 254,600 Inventories 122,847 113,753 Current assets held for sale – 67,572 Total current assets 1,871,912 1,342,684 Property, plant and equipment, net 660,866 678,201 Operating lease right of use asset 21,993 22,173 Non-current assets held for sale – 425,597 Other non-current assets 1,039,900 1,092,278 Total assets 3,594,671 3,560,933 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 649,975 $ 249,975 Accounts payable 351,819 329,866 Current liabilities held for sale – 185,391 Total current liabilities 1,197,457 946,666 Debt, net of discount 832,834 1,225,962 Non-current liabilities held for sale – 1,530 Total long-term liabilities 951,649 1,335,230 Total equity 1,445,565 1,279,037 Total liabilities and equity 3,594,671 3,560,933 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Second Quarter First Quarter First Two Quarters 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019* Gross margin 17.6 % 17.6 % 16.3 % 17.0 % 18.0 % Operating margin 4.0 % 5.5 % 3.3 % 3.7 % 5.6 % End Market Breakdown, including Mobility: Second Quarter First Quarter 2020 2019 2020 Aerospace/Defense 31 % 28 % 30 % Automotive 12 % 16 % 12 % Cellular Phone 3 % 6 % 11 % Computing/Storage/Peripherals 13 % 15 % 14 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 20 % 15 % 16 % Networking/Communications 19 % 17 % 14 % Other 2 % 3 % 3 % Stock-based Compensation, including Mobility: Second Quarter First Quarter 2020 2019 2020 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 620 $ 569 $ 850 Selling and marketing 291 383 451 General and administrative 1,690 2,611 3,477 Research & Development 46 39 57 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 2,647 $ 3,602 $ 4,835 Operating Segment Data: Second Quarter First Quarter Net sales: 2020 2019 2020 PCB $ 520,067 $ 466,960 $ 467,430 E-M Solutions 50,231 59,917 30,216 Total net sales $ 570,298 $ 526,877 $ 497,646 Operating segment income: PCB $ 80,056 $ 62,463 $ 61,626 E-M Solutions (15,577 ) 863 (4,329 ) Corporate (30,538 ) (22,561 ) (30,170 ) Total operating segment income 33,941 40,765 27,127 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (10,945 ) (11,773 ) (10,945 ) Total operating income 22,996 28,992 16,182 Total other expense (18,117 ) (17,546 ) (17,279 ) Income (Loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 4,879 $ 11,446 $ (1,097 ) RECONCILIATIONS1 GAAP December 30, 2019 Mobility balances December 30, 20192 Combined December 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 379,818 $ 20,336 $ 400,154 Accounts and notes receivable, net 503,598 66 503,664 Contract assets 254,600 33,635 288,235 Inventories 113,753 8,266 122,019 Current assets held for sale 67,572 (67,572 ) – Total current assets 1,342,684 – 1,342,684 Property, plant and equipment, net 678,201 344,728 1,022,929 Operating lease right of use asset 22,173 1,983 24,156 Non-current assets held for sale 425,597 (425,597 ) – Other non-current assets 1,092,278 78,886 1,171,164 Total assets 3,560,933 – 3,560,933 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 249,975 $ – $ 249,975 Accounts payable 329,866 153,700 483,566 Current liabilities held for sale 185,391 (185,391 ) – Total current liabilities 946,666 – 946,666 Debt, net of discount 1,225,962 – 1,225,962 Non-current liabilities held for sale 1,530 (1,530 ) – Total long-term liabilities 1,335,230 – 1,335,230 Total equity 1,279,037 – 1,279,037 Total liabilities and equity 3,560,933 – 3,560,933 Second Quarter First Quarter First Two Quarters 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019* Non-GAAP revenue reconciliation3: GAAP revenue $ 570,298 $ 526,877 $ 497,646 $ 1,067,944 $ 1,063,322 Revenue from discontinued operations 30,777 106,161 113,174 143,951 189,916 Non-GAAP revenue $ 601,075 $ 633,038 $ 610,820 $ 1,211,895 $ 1,253,238 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation4: GAAP gross profit $ 100,430 $ 92,848 $ 81,342 $ 181,772 $ 191,674 Gross profit from discontinued operations 2,402 (8,233 ) 4,749 7,151 (18,374 ) Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,384 1,180 1,383 2,767 2,359 Accelerated Depreciation 2,397 – – 2,397 – Stock-based compensation 620 569 850 1,470 1,275 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 107,233 $ 86,364 $ 88,324 $ 195,557 $ 176,934 Non-GAAP gross margin 17.8 % 13.6 % 14.5 % 16.1 % 14.1 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation5: GAAP operating income $ 22,996 $ 28,992 $ 16,182 $ 39,178 $ 59,108 Operating income (loss) from discontinued operations 976 (12,148 ) 1,441 2,417 (24,774 ) Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,079 12,447 11,620 22,699 30,452 Accelerated Depreciation 2,754 – – 2,754 – Stock-based compensation 2,647 3,602 4,835 7,482 7,528 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 14,273 4,351 1,596 15,869 5,454 Non-GAAP operating income $ 54,725 $ 37,244 $ 35,674 $ 90,399 $ 77,768 Non-GAAP operating margin 9.1 % 5.9 % 5.8 % 7.5 % 6.2 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation6: GAAP net income (loss) $ 9,346 $ 12,493 (3,220 ) $ 6,126 $ 18,731 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 183,464 (9,069 ) 2,046 185,510 (18,559 ) Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,079 12,447 11,620 22,699 30,452 Accelerated Depreciation 2,754 – – 2,754 – Gain on sales of the Mobility business unit (248,863 ) – – (248,863 ) – Stock-based compensation 2,647 3,602 4,835 7,482 7,528 Non-cash interest expense 3,604 3,467 3,553 7,157 7,335 (Gain) on sale of assets (274 ) (235 ) (233 ) (507 ) (3,306 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 13,969 4,351 1,596 15,565 5,454 Income taxes7 55,613 (5,789 ) (593 ) 55,020 (9,939 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 33,339 $ 21,267 $ 19,604 $ 52,943 $ 37,696 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.31 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.49 $ 0.36 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares8: Diluted shares 107,485 132,045 107,378 107,431 105,860 Dilutive effect of convertible debt – (25,938 ) – – – Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 107,485 106,107 107,378 107,431 105,860 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation9: GAAP net income (loss) $ 9,346 $ 12,493 $ (3,220 ) $ 6,126 $ 18,731 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 183,464 (9,069 ) 2,046 $ 185,510 $ (18,559 ) Add back items: Income tax provision (benefit) 61,498 (2,829 ) 2,865 64,363 (4,306 ) Interest expense 18,572 20,871 20,004 38,576 42,559 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,079 12,447 11,620 22,699 30,452 Gain on sales of the Mobility business unit (248,863 ) – – (248,863 ) – Depreciation expense 28,871 41,235 42,632 71,503 82,837 Stock-based compensation 2,647 3,602 4,835 7,482 7,528 (Gain) on sale of assets (274 ) (235 ) (233 ) (507 ) (3,306 ) Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 13,969 4,351 1,596 15,565 5,454 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80,309 $ 82,866 $ 82,145 $ 162,454 $ 161,390 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.4 % 13.1 % 13.4 % 13.4 % 12.9 % Free cash flow reconciliation, including Mobility: Operating cash flow 118,996 86,123 27,913 146,909 123,047 Capital expenditures, net (22,370 ) (34,741 ) (32,451 ) (54,821 ) (63,187 ) Free cash flow $ 96,626 $ 51,382 $ (4,538 ) $ 92,088 $ 59,860

TTM Consolidated End Markets 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 FY2019 1Q 20 2Q 20 Aerospace/Defense 27% 28% 24% 26% 26% 30% 31% Automotive 17% 16% 17% 14% 16% 12% 12% Cellular Phones 7% 6% 19% 16% 13% 11% 3% Computing/Storage/Periph 13% 15% 12% 14% 13% 14% 13% Medical/Industrial/Inst 15% 15% 13% 13% 14% 16% 20% Networking/Communications 18% 17% 13% 15% 15% 14% 19% Other 3% 3% 2% 2% 3% 3% 2% Mobility Business Unit End Markets 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 FY2019 1Q 20 2Q 20 Aerospace/Defense 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Automotive 5% 6% 3% 2% 4% 3% 4% Cellular Phones 48% 41% 73% 65% 60% 56% 54% Computing/Storage/Periph 28% 36% 14% 19% 22% 22% 25% Medical/Industrial/Inst 7% 5% 2% 3% 4% 3% 4% Networking/Communications 5% 5% 4% 6% 5% 6% 5% Other 7% 7% 4% 5% 5% 10% 8% SZ + SH-EMS End Markets 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 FY2019 1Q 20 2Q 20 Aerospace/Defense 0% 1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Automotive 56% 58% 74% 59% 63% 49% 54% Cellular Phones 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Computing/Storage/Periph 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Medical/Industrial/Inst 22% 23% 11% 19% 18% 23% 14% Networking/Communications 21% 18% 16% 22% 19% 29% 35% Other 1% 0% -1% 0% 0% -1% -3% TTM, excluding Mobility, SZ & SH E-MS End Markets 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 FY2019 1Q 20 2Q 20 Aerospace/Defense 33% 36% 36% 37% 35% 38% 33% Automotive 17% 15% 15% 15% 15% 13% 11% Cellular Phones 0% -1% 1% 0% 0% 1% 0% Computing/Storage/Periph 12% 12% 12% 13% 12% 12% 13% Medical/Industrial/Inst 16% 17% 18% 17% 17% 18% 21% Networking/Communications 20% 19% 16% 17% 18% 16% 19% Other 2% 2% 2% 1% 3% 2% 3%

Select Non-GAAP income statement data TTM Proforma Excluding Mobility, SZ & SH-EMS Q1-19A Q2-19A Q3-19A Q4-19A FY 2019A Q1-20A Q2-20A Sales 500.4 486.0 479.7 506.0 1,972.1 483.4 548.9 Gross Profit 97.7 91.2 82.2 100.1 371.2 86.0 105.6 Gross Margin 19.5% 18.8% 17.1% 19.8% 18.8% 17.8% 19.2% Op Income 52.2 46.2 33.8 49.4 179.8 37.7 54.4 OM 10.4% 9.5% 7.0% 9.8% 9.1% 7.8% 9.9% EBITDA 70.0 70.6 59.5 70.5 270.5 63.5 76.4 EBITDA % 14.0% 14.5% 12.4% 13.9% 13.7% 13.1% 13.9% TTM Consolidated Q1-19A Q2-19A Q3-19A Q4-19A FY 2019A Q1-20A Q2-20A Sales 620.2 633.0 716.8 719.3 2,689.3 610.8 601.1 Gross Profit 90.6 86.4 106.0 126.8 409.7 88.3 107.2 Gross Margin 14.6% 13.6% 14.8% 17.6% 15.2% 14.5% 17.8% Op Income 40.5 37.2 54.0 72.4 204.1 35.7 54.7 Operating Margin 6.5% 5.9% 7.5% 10.1% 7.6% 5.8% 9.1% EBITDA 78.5 82.9 103.5 111.3 376.2 82.1 80.3 EBITDA % 12.7% 13.1% 14.4% 15.5% 14.0% 13.4% 13.4% Mobility Q1-19A Q2-19A Q3-19A Q4-19A FY 2019A Q1-20A Q2-20A Sales 83.8 106.1 182.6 183.5 556.0 113.2 30.8 Gross Profit (10.1) (8.2) 18.6 24.3 24.5 4.7 2.4 Gross Margin -12.1% -7.8% 10.2% 13.2% 4.4% 4.2% 7.8% Op Income (11.9) (10.3) 15.9 21.0 14.7 2.1 1.1 Operating Margin -14.2% -9.7% 8.7% 11.4% 2.6% 1.9% 3.6% EBITDA 6.0 9.2 36.9 38.5 90.6 21.9 3.8 EBITDA % 7.2% 8.7% 20.2% 21.0% 16.3% 19.3% 12.3% SZ + SH-EMS Q1-19A Q2-19A Q3-19A Q4-19A FY 2019A Q1-20A Q2-20A Sales 36.0 40.9 54.5 29.8 161.2 14.2 21.4 Gross Profit 3.0 3.4 5.2 2.3 13.9 (2.4) (0.3) Gross Margin 8.3% 8.3% 9.5% 7.7% 8.6% -16.7% -1.4% Op Income 2.0 1.2 4.3 2.0 9.5 (3.8) (0.8) Operating Margin 5.6% 2.9% 7.9% 6.7% 5.9% -26.8% -3.8% EBITDA 2.5 3.1 7.1 2.0 14.7 (3.6) 0.1 EBITDA % 6.9% 7.6% 13.0% 6.7% 9.1% -25.4% 0.4%

1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP balance sheet data to the financial information in our consolidated condensed balance sheet and non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 2 Excludes the estimated gain on sale of Mobility. 3 Non-GAAP revenue includes revenue from discontinued operations. 4 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures include discontinued operations and exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation due to the closure of two EM-Solutions plants, and stock-based compensation expense. 5 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures include discontinued operations and exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation due to the closure of two EM-Solutions plants, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. 6 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures — which include discontinued operations and add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation due to the closure of two EM-Solutions plants, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items — provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 7 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 8 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares used in computing non-GAAP earnings per share excludes the dilutive effect of convertible debt. 9 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings, including discontinued operations, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

