TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call February 5, 2020

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 5, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 performance.

Telephone access is available by dialing 800-367-2403 or international 334-777-6978 (ID 6010319).  The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Senior Director, Corporate
Development & Investor Relations
[email protected]  
714-327-3050

