SANTA ANA, Calif., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) has announced the launch of its 5mm x 3.2mm X-Band 8-12 GHz 3dB hybrid coupler and 20dB directional coupler. These state-of-the-art components are designed to meet the demanding requirements of broadband use in medium power X-Band (8-12GHz) commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) military and aerospace (Mil-Aero) applications.

The XMC0812F1-20G and XMC0812F1-03G couplers are high-performance directional and hybrid couplers designed for critical applications such as power and frequency detection, voltage standing wave ratio (“VSWR”) monitoring, and power splitting & combining. Both feature a peak to average ratio of 12dB, have a power rating of 50W average power (“AVG”), and are in an easy-to-use, ultra-small 5mm x 3.2mm, surface-mount package. The electroless nickel immersion gold (“ENIG”) finish ensures long-term reliability in harsh environments. These couplers have undergone rigorous qualification testing, adhering to the stringent standards of the Xinger® product line.

The XMC0812F1-20G and XMC0812F1-03G couplers are available for sampling now through ttm.com. They will be available for purchase later this summer. To find a stocking distributor, please visit ttm.com.

The radio frequency and specialty components (“RF&S”) Business Unit (“BU”) of TTM designs, manufactures, and sells custom high-frequency solutions and Xinger® brand standard components for wireless infrastructure, defense electronics, and test and measurement electronics markets. For more details on our product lines and newly released products, please visit ttm.com.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contacts: