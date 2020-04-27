TTPH, FSB, FG, and OPB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TTPH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ agreement to be acquired by AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will receive 0.6303 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and one contingent value right for each share of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc .

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Franklin Financial’s agreement to be acquired by FB Financial Corporation. Shareholders of Franklin Financial will receive 0.9650 shares of FB Financial and $2.00 in cash for each share of Franklin Financial owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-franklin-financial-network-inc .

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FGL Holdings’ agreement to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Shareholders of FGL Holdings will receive $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of Fidelity National Financial common stock for each share of FGL Holdings owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fgl-holdings .

Opus Bank (NASDAQ GS: OPB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Opus Bank’s agreement to be acquired by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders of Opus Bank will receive 0.90 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp for each share of Opus Bank owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-opus-bank .

