Tuesday Morning Announces Participation in the B. Riley FBR 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley FBR 5th Annual Consumer & Media Conference in New York. Steve Becker, Chief Executive Officer and Stacie Shirley, Chief Financial Officer will conduct a fireside chat on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at the Company’s investor relations web site, http://ir.tuesdaymorning.com . An archived webcast will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

