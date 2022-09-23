Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 Results

Provides Q1 and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 ended July 2, 2022.

Fred Hand, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continue to believe in the long-term opportunities ahead for Tuesday Morning. While the back half of fiscal 2022 presented significant macro-related challenges, I am proud of how our teams remained focused and committed to delivering our customers an improved treasure-hunt experience. That said, the start to fiscal 2023 has also been pressured by the ongoing difficult consumer environment and the disruption in receipt flow as we were finalizing the strategic investment. Looking beyond this softer start, our guidance for the year assumes sequential topline improvement as well as continued disciplined expense management. With the recent support of our new investors, we move forward into fiscal 2023 with a strengthened balance sheet, incremental liquidity and a strategic partner who we believe over time will have a positive influence on driving incremental traffic and sales to our stores.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results of Operations

As of the end of the fourth quarter fiscal 2022, the Company operated 489 stores compared to 490 stores at the end of the fourth quarter fiscal 2021.

Comparable store sales decreased 8.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with store inventory ending lower by 8.1% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net sales were $161.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $177.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross margin was $30.3 million and gross margin rate was 18.7% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin was $46.7 million and gross margin rate was 26.3% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. This year over year decline in gross margin is primarily due to increased supply chain and transportation costs.

SG&A was $57.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 35.4% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, SG&A was $59.6 million, and as a percentage of sales was 33.6%.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $26.9 million compared to an operating loss of $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Company reported a net loss of $28.1 million, or ($0.33) per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $18.9 million, or ($0.22) per share.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $23.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to a loss of $14.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $22.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided below.

Fiscal 2022 Results of Operations

Net sales were $749.8 million for fiscal 2022 compared to $690.8 million for the prior year.

Gross margin was $191.8 million and gross margin rate was 25.6% for fiscal 2022. Gross margin was $206.0 million and gross margin rate was 29.8% for fiscal 2021.

SG&A was $240.9 million in fiscal 2022. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 32.1% for fiscal 2022. In fiscal 2021, SG&A was $244.2 million, and as a percentage of sales was 35.3%.

Operating loss for fiscal 2022 was $51.5 million compared to an operating loss of $49.0 million in fiscal 2021.

The Company reported a net loss was $59.0 million, or ($0.70) per share, for fiscal 2022. Net income for fiscal 2021 was $3.0 million, or $0.05 per share.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $38.4 million for fiscal 2022 compared to $26.9 million for fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $30.5 million for fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $20.3 million for fiscal 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided below.

The Company ended fiscal 2022 with $7.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $57.2 million outstanding under its line of credit with availability on the line of credit of $10.3 million, compared to $6.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $12.0 million of outstanding borrowings under its line of credit in the prior year. Inventories at the end of fiscal 2022 were $148.5 million compared to $145.1 million in the prior year.

Outlook

For the first quarter fiscal 2023, the Company expects comparable store sales to decrease 10% to 12% when compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022, and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $21.0 million and $24.0 million.

For the full year fiscal 2023, the Company expects comparable store sales to be flat to negative 3% when compared to fiscal 2022, and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $18.0 million and $23.0 million.

Marc Katz, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Our first quarter fiscal 2023 guidance reflects the softer topline performance to date as well as the impact from the recognition of capitalized supply chain and freight costs driven by the elevated costs encountered in fiscal 2022. As we move through the balance of the year we expect topline performance to improve sequentially, and for the impact related to the elevated supply chain and distribution costs to improve. In addition, from a cash flow point of view, we expect incurred supply chain and transportation costs to be approximately $15 million less than the recognized costs reflected in the annual Adjusted EBITDA guidance.”

Subsequent Events

On September 19, 2022, the Company secured $32 million in convertible debt financing from a special purpose vehicle formed by Retail Ecommerce Ventures LLC, the owner of a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that includes Pier 1 Imports, Linens ‘n Things, Stein Mart, Modell’s Sporting Goods. Additionally, Ayon Capital, LLC and certain members of Tuesday Morning’s management team, including Chief Executive Officer Fred Hand, are providing $3 million in convertible debt financing. The proceeds from the parties’ investments are expected to strengthen Tuesday Morning’s balance sheet and allow it to begin executing an omni-channel strategy, which will now include an ecommerce presence and digital activations to complement the Company’s store footprint over the long-term.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates 487 stores in 40 states. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company’s website at www.tuesdaymorning.com.

Management Prepared Remarks

For further commentary on the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results and outlook, please refer to the pre-recorded management remarks available today, September 23, 2022, at 8:00 am Central Time in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.tuesdaymorning.com, or you may dial into the prepared remarks at 877-407-9716 or 201-493-6779 if calling internationally. The webcast will be accessible through the Company’s website for 90 days. The prepared remarks will also be available from 11:00 am Central Time, September 23, 2022 through 10:59 pm Central Time, September 30, 2022 by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID number 13733127.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s plans and strategies and execution of the Company’s strategic plan, projected benefits of the recent financing transaction, the Company’s liquidity and statements under the heading “Outlook”. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

Reference is hereby made to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of the Company’s most Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2022, for examples of risks, uncertainties and events that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in our forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and events also include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects and length of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in economic and political conditions which may adversely affect consumer spending; our ability to identify and respond to changes in consumer trends and preferences; our ability to mitigate reductions of customer traffic in shopping centers where our stores are located; increases in the cost or a disruption in the flow of our products, including the extent and duration of the ongoing impacts to domestic and international supply chains from the COVID-19 pandemic; impacts to general economic conditions and supply chains from the disruption in Europe; impacts of inflation and increasing interest rates; any inability to effectively launch our proposed e-commerce platform or to realize anticipated benefits from the proposed Pier 1 licensing arrangement; our ability to continuously attract buying opportunities for off-price merchandise and anticipate consumer demand; our ability to obtain merchandise on varying payment terms; our ability to successfully manage our inventory balances profitably; our ability to effectively manage our supply chain operations; loss of, disruption in operations of, or increased costs in the operation of our distribution center facility; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows, maintain compliance with our debt agreements and continue to access the capital markets; unplanned loss or departure of one or more members of our senior management or other key management; increased or new competition; our ability to maintain and protect our information technology systems and technologies and related improvements to support our growth; increases in fuel prices and changes in transportation industry regulations or conditions; changes in federal tax policy including tariffs; the success of our marketing, advertising and promotional efforts; our ability to attract, train and retain quality employees in appropriate numbers, including key employees and management; increased variability due to seasonal and quarterly fluctuations; our ability to protect the security of information about our business and our customers, suppliers, business partners and employees; our ability to comply with existing, changing and new government regulations; our ability to manage risk to our corporate reputation from our customers, employees and other third parties; our ability to manage litigation risks from our customers, employees and other third parties; our ability to manage risks associated with product liability claims and product recalls; the impact of adverse local conditions, natural disasters and other events; our ability to manage the negative effects of inventory shrinkage; our ability to manage exposure to unexpected costs related to our insurance programs; increased costs or exposure to fraud or theft resulting from payment card industry related risk and regulations; our ability to meet all applicable requirements for continued listing of our common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market, including the minimum bid requirement of $1.00 per share; and our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting. The Company’s filings with the SEC are available at the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company disclaims obligations to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events and circumstances after the date on which the statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Caitlin Churchill

ICR

203-682-8200

TuesdayMorningIR@icrinc.com

MEDIA:

TuesdayMorning@edelman.com

Tuesday Morning Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands) July 2, 2022 June 30, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,816 $ 6,534 Restricted cash — 22,321 Inventories 148,462 145,075 Prepaid expenses and other 7,505 8,871 Current assets 163,783 182,801 Property and equipment, net 28,442 37,784 Operating lease right of use assets 156,945 193,244 Other 5,006 4,055 Total Assets $ 354,176 $ 417,884 Current portion of long term debt $ 250 $ — Accounts payable 40,797 45,930 Accrued liabilities and other 33,491 46,454 Operating lease liabilities 52,258 54,632 Total current liabilities 126,796 147,016 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 115,926 156,240 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 62,191 12,000 Long term debt 28,730 26,374 Other non-current liabilities 1,546 4,453 Total Liabilities 335,189 346,083 Stockholders’ Equity 18,987 71,801 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 354,176 $ 417,884

Tuesday Morning Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended July 2, June 30, July 2, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 161,934 $ 177,274 $ 749,809 $ 690,790 Cost of sales 131,592 130,596 557,988 484,788 Gross margin 30,342 46,678 191,821 206,002 Selling, general and administrative expenses 57,363 59,555 240,870 244,155 Restructuring, impairment, and abandonment charges (126 ) 3,280 2,462 10,834 Operating loss before interest, reorganization and other income/(expense) (26,895 ) (16,157 ) (51,511 ) (48,987 ) Other income/(expense): Interest expense (1,657 ) (1,493 ) (7,177 ) (8,169 ) Reorganization items, net (38 ) (2,154 ) (961 ) 60,015 Other income, net 509 518 719 414 Earnings/(loss) before income taxes (28,081 ) (19,286 ) (58,930 ) 3,273 Income tax expense/(benefit) 62 (424 ) 73 291 Net earnings/(loss) $ (28,143 ) $ (18,862 ) $ (59,003 ) $ 2,982 Earnings Per Share Net earnings/(loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.70 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.70 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 85,454 84,198 84,885 60,584 Diluted 85,454 89,889 84,885 61,689

Tuesday Morning Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) For the Year Ended July 2, June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net earnings/(loss) $ (59,003 ) $ 2,982 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings/(loss) to net cash provided by/(used) in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,388 15,412 Loss on impairment and abandonment of assets 2,126 5,638 Intangible impairment charge — 1,639 Amortization of financing costs and interest expense 4,719 7,177 (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets 82 (1,389 ) Gain on sale-leaseback — (49,639 ) Share-based compensation 5,881 2,054 Gain on repurchase of term loan (939 ) — Loss on refinancing of revolving credit facility 588 — Rights offering and Backstop Agreement — 19,990 Gain on lease terminations — (93,278 ) Deferred income taxes (118 ) 24 Construction allowances from landlords 548 451 Change in operating assets and liabilities (28,885 ) (69,116 ) Net cash used in operating activities (61,613 ) (158,055 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (6,537 ) (3,783 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback — 68,566 Proceeds from sales of assets — 1,897 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (6,537 ) 66,680 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility 921,533 811,031 Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facility (866,342 ) (799,131 ) Proceeds from term loan — 25,000 Proceeds from Rights Offering — 40,000 Repurchase of term loan (5,000 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of employee stock options 459 45 Tax payments related to vested stock awards (151 ) — Payments on finance leases (124 ) (217 ) Payments of financing fees (3,264 ) (3,174 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 47,111 73,554 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (21,039 ) (17,821 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 28,855 46,676 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,816 $ 28,855