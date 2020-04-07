Breaking News
TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

UPCOMING LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 5, 2020

NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP  announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased the securities of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) (“Tufin”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Tufin’s April 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or Offering”).

All  investors who purchased shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. you may, no later than June 5, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

According to the filed complaint, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

  • Tufin’s customer relationships and growth metrics were overstated, particularly with respect to
    North America;
     
  • Tufin’s business was deteriorating, primarily in North America;
     
  • as a result, Tufin’s representations regarding its sustainable financial prospects were overly optimistic; and
     
  • as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state
    information required to be stated therein. 

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at  www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 

