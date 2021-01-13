TULA Skincare Ramps Up Sustainability Focus with New Partnerships and Introduction of Biodegradable Product

Brand Partners with TerraCycle® and Cloverly® on National Recycling Program and Carbon Neutral Shipping

TULA launches biodegradable “Balancing Act” Purifying & pH Balancing Toner Pads as a part of the Company’s new sustainability initiatives Courtesy of TULA Skincare

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TULA Skincare, the leading clean clinical skincare brand powered by probiotics and superfoods, is increasing its commitment to sustainability with new partnerships alongside TerraCycle® and Cloverly®, in addition to the launch of biodegradable “Balancing Act” Purifying & pH Balancing Toner Pads.

Created to be environmentally friendly, TULA’s new Balancing Act pad applicator is made from biodegradable bamboo fibers that can be replaced with refill pods instead of an entirely new container. Ideal for those who want to introduce a toner in their routine or those seeking a cleaner and more sustainable alternative, Balancing Act is formulated for all skin types. The toner instantly lifts impurities and helps tighten the look of pores while balancing the skin’s natural pH after cleansing, ultimately nourishing and improving skin smoothness.

To further amplify sustainability efforts, TULA is also expanding recycling capabilities with a new national recycling program in partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle. Through the TULA Skincare Recycling Program, consumers can send in TULA Skincare jars, tubes and blister packs. Participation is free and easy: simply sign up on the TerraCycle program page, https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/tula and mail in the used products using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the products will be cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products, such as park benches and picnic tables. For every shipment of TULA Skincare products sent to TerraCycle, participants will earn TerraCycle points, which can be redeemed as a donation to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

TULA glow-getters are also encouraged to help offset their carbon footprint through a new partnership with Cloverly, which helps organizations go carbon neutral or carbon negative through its real-time, sustainability-as-a-service platform. At checkout, customers can opt-in for carbon-neutral shipping for a small additional fee, typically less than $1.00. Here, customers can also view an emissions estimate for their order and details about the offset project that will be used to mitigate the emissions from their shipment. For TULA customers who opt in, Cloverly facilitates the purchase and retirement of carbon credits from verified offset projects, via their proprietary API, making the delivery carbon neutral.

“At TULA, we’re constantly exploring the latest technologies to reduce the impact we have on the environment—it’s an ongoing journey. At this stage, we are thrilled to offer different ways for our community to join us as we all do our part in protecting the planet,” said Savannah Sachs, CEO at TULA Skincare. “While our sustainability journey is always ongoing, we believe our sustainability impact will be most meaningful if we continue to work together, and look forward to growing our promising new partnerships with TerraCycle and Cloverly.”

To learn more about TULA’s focus on sustainability, including new programs and launches, please visit https://www.tula.com/pages/sustainability

About TULA Skincare

TULA, meaning “balance” in Sanskrit, is a brand built on the power of probiotics and superfoods. We believe that the same ingredients which are good for your body are also great for your skin. We focus on being healthy, not perfect and feeling confident in the skin you’re in. We are committed to bringing clean, clinically proven and effective skincare to the market. We look to research to determine which ingredients we do and do not include. Probiotics are a breakthrough innovation in skincare treatment because they deliver clinically proven results through their unique ability to soothe and calm skin inflammation and balance the microbiome. TULA is available on tula.com, at Ulta Beauty and proudly clean and cruelty free.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine’s list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

About Cloverly

Cloverly is helping the world go carbon neutral. Its Sustainability-as-a-Service API platform helps businesses and organizations go green by connecting them to the carbon market infrastructure. The Cloverly API calculates the carbon footprint of a business or organization on a per transaction basis and matches the impact with the equivalent carbon offsets. The Cloverly API can be used to neutralize everyday activities like ecommerce deliveries, ridesharing, supply chain, flights, and more.

