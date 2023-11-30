The inaugural cohort completed the 15-week program at StrataTech’s newest campus in Irving, Texas

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro is proud to congratulate the first cohort of its new Electrical Lineworker program. Each of the 15 students who enrolled in the inaugural program this summer completed the 15-week course and were recognized at a graduation ceremony earlier today.

StrataTech Education Group (StrataTech), a leading operator of skilled trade school, launched the Electrical Lineworker program to meet the growing demand for electrical powerline installers and repairers throughout the U.S. In fact, Texas has the highest employment level among electrical power-line installers and repairers compared to all other states, with an annual mean salary of $71,190 in the Dallas area, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The program is led by industry veteran Zachary Taylor and available exclusively at StrataTech’s Tulsa Welding School’s Dallas Metro campus in Irving, Texas that opened earlier this year as part of an ongoing expansion into new markets and trades. Taylor has more than two decades of experience in the field working on major electrical projects around the country. Over the past 15 weeks, students were trained in the field of utility power distribution, construction, maintenance, troubleshooting and repair.

“Powerline installers and repairers are critical to our country’s infrastructure and I’m fortunate to share what I’ve learned over the years with those who will help power tomorrow’s world,” said Taylor. “Each one of the students who started with us in August is now prepared for any environment, scenario and safety standard they may encounter once they enter the field.”

Students received certifications in pole climbing, overhead and underground construction, system design and operation, national electric safety code, AC and DC circuits and electric power. The curriculum follows the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s national industry standards for electrical power generation, distribution, and transmission. Students were also given the option to complete their required Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) 10-Hour certification that is intended for entry level workers and required by most employers.

“Skilled trade workers have trusted Tulsa Welding School for nearly 75 years, and it’s been rewarding to bring that trust to a new and demanding industry,” said David Bowman, campus president of Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro. “These students dedicated the past 15 weeks to learning, growing and exceling at a new trade and we’re honored to have been a part of their journeys.”

Graduates participated in a friendly “Lineworker Rodeo” competition on campus following their graduation ceremony to commemorate the occasion and show-off their new poll-climbing skills.

Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro will host its next open house on Saturday, Dec. 2. Prospective students are invited to stop by and tour the campus, meet faculty and learn more about the program. Those interested in enrolling in the Electrical Lineworker program must be at least 18 years old and have received their high school diploma or GED. They must also be eligible to obtain a Class A commercial driver’s license and pass a physical exam.

For more information visit tws.edu/dallas.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) (Phoenix, AZ), Tulsa Welding School (TWS) (Tulsa, OK), Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL), Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (Houston, TX) and Tulsa Welding School Dallas Metro (Irving, TX). For more information, visit StrataTech.com.

