TuneIn’s extensive catalog of music, podcasts, live sports and more is now available to stream through HumanWare’s assistive digital audio player, Victor Reader Stream 3

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TuneIn , the world’s leading live audio service, today announced a new integration with HumanWare, an assistive technology device company, to deliver accessible and inclusive listening experiences for visually impaired and blind individuals. Driven in part by increased customer requests, TuneIn is now installed in HumanWare’s latest digital media audio player, Victor Reader Stream 3 , to provide access to TuneIn’s extensive catalog of music, live sports, podcasts, commercial-free news and much more in an accessible format.

This new integration is part of TuneIn’s commitment to make audio content more accessible for listeners with disabilities. Through the Victor Reader Stream 3, listeners who are blind or have low vision use verbal prompts to select stations or podcasts from the TuneIn service. The pocket-sized device is Bluetooth connected and features larger and more tactical buttons to navigate with greater ease.

“HumanWare creates truly innovative products that make a significant difference in the daily lives of many individuals who rely on them,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “At TuneIn, we believe in the power of audio to connect people and enrich lives, and understand the important role this content plays in the visually impaired community. We are very proud to partner with HumanWare to continue to ensure all individuals have access to high-quality listening experiences. ”

“Our mission at HumanWare, for more than 35 years now, was always to bring people with visual impairments the means to be active, enjoy life and contribute to society by using the latest technology,” explains Louis-Philippe Massé, Vice-President of Product Innovation at HumanWare. “TuneIn’s mission is completely aligned with ours and we are very proud of working together in bringing high quality audio content to the users of our Victor Reader Stream 3.”

HumanWare Victor Stream 3 customers will be able to link TuneIn Premium accounts purchased through TuneIn.com or the TuneIn app. Existing subscribers can go to TuneIn.com to pair their Victor Reader Stream 3 using a code.

To learn more about TuneIn and its extensive content offerings, please visit TuneIn.com .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts, and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About HumanWare:

Visual impairment, which affects around 4% of the world’s population, sometimes goes beyond the scope of traditional medical corrections such as glasses, contact lenses or surgery. Within the EssilorLuxottica group, HumanWare develops solutions to help people with vision loss, living with low vision or blindness, maintain their independence and unleash their potential, while pursuing the group’s mission: See More and Be More. Since 1988, our talented teams have been dedicated to creating assistive technologies like video magnifiers, braille devices, audio and GPS assistants, and that enable students, seniors and professionals living with a visual impairment to see things differently.

Media Contact For TuneIn:

Angela Petersen

SamsonPR

Angela@SamsonPR.com