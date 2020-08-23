Breaking News
Tunnel to Towers Announces ‘Towers of Light’ Tribute in Shanksville, PA and Adjacent to the Pentagon

Foundation to Honor Lives lost on Flight 93 and at the Pentagon This 9/11

Staten Island, NY, Aug. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Staten Island, NY, Aug. 22, 2020 – Tunnel to Towers announced today that it will be illuminating the sky with “Towers of Light” displays, in memory of those lost on 9/11, in Shanksville, PA and adjacent to the Pentagon. 

Like so many across the country, Tunnel to Towers was disappointed when the 9/11 Memorial & Museum canceled its annual “Tribute in Light” in New York City, citing COVID-19 concerns. The Foundation immediately began working in earnest to keep the tradition alive, but the Museum has since reversed its position following public outcry. With the NYC tribute continuing, Tunnel to Towers has decided to expand this year’s remembrances in light to each of the locations impacted on September 11, 2001.  

“We are increasing the tributes this year to ensure all of the 9/11 sites are remembered across this country. We want our “Towers of Light” tributes in Shanksville and near the Pentagon to be just a couple of the many lights and remembrances that will honor those who were taken from us on 9/11,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers. “This is an opportunity for every family, on every street, in every town in America to join us in remembering the fallen and keeping our promise to Never Forget. Light will always triumph over darkness, and with this tribute, we are signaling that to America.

The tributes will be lit throughout the day on September 11, 2020. Additional details, including specific locations for each of the Towers in Light displays, will be shared in the coming days.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is also holding an independent memorial ceremony near Ground Zero this year, to give the families of the fallen the opportunity to read the names of their lost loved ones out loud. This follows the Museum’s decision to cancel their annual live reading of the names ceremony, which instead will be an audio recording this year. Readers for the Tunnel to Towers ceremony will be determined by lottery. Family members of 9/11 victims who wish to participate can go to tunnel2towers.org to register.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was born out of the sacrifice of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. From the moment the Foundation was established, one of its primary missions was to make sure that Americans Never Forget those who were lost that day. 

You can help Tunnel to Towers to Do Good and honor America’s heroes. Donate $11 a month at tunnel2towers.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org

