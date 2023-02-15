The program is an exciting opportunity for young people across the country to join a team of their peers, where student-athletes can rally their friends, family, and fans behind the important cause of honoring our nation’s heroes.

Staten Island, NY, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Wednesday the expansion of its T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program, adding two new students to the growing initiative. The program, launched in September 2021, is designed to help current student-athletes expand their personal brands while promoting the organization’s mission to honor our first responders, military veterans, and their families.

The two students, Daniel DeSanti, a graduate year lacrosse player at Hofstra University, and Megan Biase, a junior lacrosse player at Wingate University, join seven other T2T Student-Athlete Advocates across the nation.

“We are excited to grow the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocate Program and bring on these amazing athletes to continue the foundation’s mission to do good. Their inspiration to honor the lives of America’s heroes and spread awareness amongst their peers makes them a perfect fit for the program, and it is our hope that they will inspire younger generations to do the same,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman, Frank Siller.

On July 1, 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that all student-athletes would have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. Student-Athletes can now engage in NIL activities consistent with the state’s law where the school is located.

The T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program is driven to connect current student-athletes to the mission of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by delivering critical messages to a younger demographic of Americans to ensure we “Never Forget” the sacrifices first responders and military members make for our country every day.

Chosen Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocates are expected to become familiar with the organization’s mission and talking points, participate at T2T events across the country and engage with T2T followers through content creation on the foundation’s website and social media channels.

For more information on the student-athletes:

Daniel DeSanti is a graduate student and lacrosse star at Hofstra University. The Dix Hills, NY native attended the United States Military Academy at West Point for four years prior to enrolling at Hofstra. DeSanti has featured in 48 games during his four-year collegiate career, firing nine goals out of his 27 total shot attempts. The long stick midfielder has scooped up 56 career groundballs and has caused 33 turnovers. DeSanti is joining the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honor a family member who recently passed away due to a 9/11-related illness.

“It is truly an honor to be a part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. I believe it is important that we never forget the sacrifices that all the brave men and women gave on 9/11 and the days after. I am proud to be a part of an organization that never forgets and helps those who have given so much for our freedom.” – Danny DeSanti, Hofstra Men’s Lacrosse

Megan Biase is a standout senior lacrosse goalie at Wingate University. Biase has proven to be one of the best netminders in NCAA D-II Women’s Lacrosse, winning the 2021 South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Defensive Player of the Year award and a First Team All-SAC selection. In her 2023 season opener on Feb. 8, Megan recorded her 300th career save in a 15-3 victory over Belmont Abbey.

The Nesconset, NY native was inspired by her mother’s battle with a 9/11-related illness to join the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Rachel’s mother was on-duty as a volunteer nurse for the American Red Cross during and immediately following the 9/11 attacks in New York City.

“To me, being a part of the Tunnel to Towers foundation is so much more than being just a student advocate. It’s helping and supporting those who risk their lives every day to keep us safe; it’s encouraging the words Stephen lived by, “while we have time, let us do good,” and more importantly, it’s honoring those who deserve it the most.” – Megan Biase, Wingate Women’s Lacrosse

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For over 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

