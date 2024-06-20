Eric Winter of ABC’s “The Rookie” Releases Gold Medal-Winning Rum

New York, New York, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation proudly announces a new partnership with Palm Republic Rum, a premium spirits brand founded by Eric Winter, star of ABC’s “The Rookie.” This collaboration will see a portion of the proceeds from Palm Republic Rum sales donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“We are thrilled to partner with Palm Republic Rum. Their generous contribution will support our mission to deliver mortgage-free homes to the families of injured and fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and catastrophically injured veterans, as well as our newest mission to eradicate veteran homelessness nationwide. This partnership is a testament to the power of community and the importance of remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.” – Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO, Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Palm Republic Rum, available in both Aged and Silver varieties, stands out for its unique blend that combines the finest flavors from across the Caribbean and Latin America. The brand’s commitment to quality and community aligns perfectly with the values of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

“Palm Republic Rum is honored to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Our brand is built on the values of community and giving back, and we believe in making a difference through meaningful partnerships. By contributing a portion of our sales, we hope to help the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in their mission to ‘do good’ and support those who have given so much for our country.” – Eric Winter, Founder, Palm Republic Rum.

Palm Republic Rum was awarded a Gold Medal for its blend in the San Francisco Spirits competition earlier this year. Palm Republic is currently available in retail stores in Florida. It is also available to ship to 42 states on www.palmrepublicrum.com.

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001. Visit T2T.org to learn more.

About Palm Republic Rum

Palm Republic Rum is a premium rum brand founded by Eric Winter, known for his role on ABC’s “The Rookie”. Available in Aged and Silver varieties, Palm Republic Rum is crafted from the finest rums from Panama, Jamaica, and the US Virgin Islands. The brand is committed to quality and authenticity, using no added flavors or colors. Palm Republic Rum is available in retail stores in Florida and ships to 42 states through its website.

