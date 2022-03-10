Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Tunnel to Towers Foundation Commits $1 Million to Children of Ukraine

Tunnel to Towers Foundation Commits $1 Million to Children of Ukraine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Staten Island, New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced today that it will donate $1 million to the children of Ukraine, in an effort to help them find safe haven amidst the invasion of their country.

Tunnel to Towers will distribute these funds directly to fellow nonprofits on the ground in Ukraine, including Kidsave

Since the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia began in late February, Kidsave has rescued hundreds of children and families from Ukrainian combat zones, and has transported them to the Polish border where they have been provided with food, basic resources, and shelter. 

Tunnel to Towers has served as a Guardian sponsor of Kidsave since 2013.

Over the last few weeks, all of us at Tunnel to Towers have been monitoring the invasion of Ukraine. The countless stories of displaced children and families in the region are absolutely heartbreaking. We started as a family charity. We are still a family charity, and we knew we had a moral obligation to step in and help these children. We are proud to support the work Kidsave is doing in Ukraine, and we look forward to identifying and assisting additional children’s charities in the region. Tunnel to Towers has committed $1 million to this cause, and we hope that after fundraising, we can donate even more. I would encourage fellow nonprofits to consider shifting some of their resources to aid this cause, as well,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or to support its efforts to help Ukrainian children and families, please visit T2T.org.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For more than 20 years, the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families with young children that they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

CONTACT: Caroline Magyarits
Tunnel To Towers Foundation
718-987-1931
caroline.magyarits@t2t.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.