Tunnel to Towers Foundation Launches New Student-Athlete Advocate Program

Sept. 01, 2021

Program will allow student-athletes to deliver messages supporting the foundation’s efforts to honor our first responders and military members.

Staten Island, NY, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Tuesday that it would launch its first-ever T2T Student-Athlete Advocate Program, designed to help current student-athletes expand their personal brands while promoting the mission of the organization.

Current Appalachian State football star Stuart Head has agreed to be the inaugural T2T Student-Athlete Advocate for the program’s launching. The Woodstock, Ga., native graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from Stanford during his three-year stint with the football program. 

“Being the inaugural T2T Student-Athlete Advocate is truly an honor and privilege,” said Head. “This foundation means so much to me for its passion in giving back to American heroes and their families. My mission as a T2T Student-Athlete Advocate is to spread awareness of the heroics of first responders on not only 9/11, but every day.” 

The T2T Student-Athlete Advocate program is driven to connect current student-athletes to the mission of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by delivering critical messages to a younger demographic of Americans to ensure we “Never Forget” the sacrifices first responders and military members make for our country every day.

“We are very excited to launch the new Tunnel to Towers Foundation Student-Athlete Advocate program,” stated Chairman and CEO Frank Siller. “Our first responders and military heroes continue to sacrifice life and limb for our country every day, so our younger generation of Americans must honor and never forgets those who risk their lives to save ours.”

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s latest initiative is committed to seeking charismatic student-athletes who possess effective communication skills and a passionate connection to the organization’s philanthropic work. T2T Student-Athlete Advocates will work tirelessly to expand the foundation’s audience by networking with a younger target demographic of future T2T donors or program participants. 

On June 30, 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced that all student-athletes would have the opportunity to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. Student-Athletes can now engage in NIL activities consistent with the state’s law where the school is located.

“This is a name, image, and likeness promotion; not for me, but for the thousands of first responders and military members serving this country, the first responders from 9/11 including Stephen Siller, and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting the American people,” added Head. This foundation means so much to me for its passion for giving back to American heroes and their families. I am inspired by the stories of first responders from 9/11 who continued to help save lives knowing they would not be going home.”

Appalachian State commences its 2021 football season on Thursday night in a neutral venue contest against East Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Game time is slated for 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed on national television on ESPNU. 

About Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years, the foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

