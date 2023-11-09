T2T Issues Challenge to Fortune 500 CEOs, Professional Sports Teams to Support Homeless Veteran Program & Announces Mortgages Paid Off On 50 Heroes’ Homes Ahead of Veterans Day

Houston, Texas, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ahead of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation celebrated the grand opening of its Houston Veterans Village with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication of the newly-renovated facility that will house and service more than 100 veterans.

The Houston Veterans Village is a fully converted 161-room hotel and is the newest location for T2T’s Homeless Veteran Program, which aims to eradicate veteran homelessness by providing housing and services to Veterans who are homeless across America. The facility will provide both permanent and transitional housing for hundreds of veterans in Houston and the surrounding areas. The property is equipped with a comprehensive living center on the first floor, offering veterans a litany of supportive services, provided by U.S. VETS.

Following an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and a dedication program that featured speeches and performances, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller spoke to the crowd in attendance about why T2T is so committed to addressing the veteran homeless crisis in America.

“At Tunnel to Towers, we have made it our mission to give back to those servicemen and women who have made incredible sacrifices in order to protect our homeland,” said Siller. “Now it’s our job to give them a dignified home that they can call their own. Our mission is not complete until we can ensure that no Veteran is left behind.”

Siller also issued a challenge to the CEOs of Fortune 500 Companies and to the owners of U.S. professional sports teams across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL – asking that they too join T2T in its mission to help eradicate veteran homelessness. For Fortune 500 companies, Siller challenged them to donate $1 million per year for 5 years, and $250,000 per year for each professional sports team.

Phase II of the Houston Veterans Village will be complemented next year with 15-20 comfort homes, serving as permanent housing for senior citizen veterans.

As the Houston property opens its doors, the Foundation’s Homeless Veteran Program is already helping to provide services or housing to Veterans in Riverside, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX and Phoenix, AZ. Meanwhile, Tunnel to Towers is either in the process of developing projects, finalizing agreements or searching for additional properties in Atlanta, GA, Bradenton, FL, Harrisburg, PA, and elsewhere throughout the United States. In 2023, T2T will provide housing assistance and services to more than 3,000 veterans.

Meanwhile, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation also announced it paid off the mortgages or is providing mortgage free homes to 50 families across the country. The 50 homes are in 26 different states, stretching from coast to coast and will help catastrophically injured veterans, Gold Star families, and Fallen First Responder families with prior military service.

In all, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgages for:

33 Gold Star Families

13 Fallen First Responders with prior military service

4 Smart Homes for Catastrophically Injured Veterans

“This Veterans Day we thank those who volunteered to step up and serve our country and for all they sacrificed. We honor those who risked their safety and gave up their lives so we may enjoy the blessings of freedom and peace,” said Siller.

