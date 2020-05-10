Tunnel to Towers Teams with America’s Artist Scott LoBaido to Honor Frontline Heroes Battling COVID-19 With Iconic Work of Art

Painting is a Tribute to First Responders Nationwide Sales of Prints to Benefit Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund

“Sunrise: A Tribute to First Responders,” an iconic work of art from Tunnel to Towers and America’s Artist Scott LoBaido

Staten Island, NY, May 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed every aspect of American life, but the courage and strength of this country has not wavered. To recognize and honor the heroism of our frontline heroes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation partnered with America’s Artist Scott LoBaido to create “Sunrise: A Tribute to First Responders.”

Utilizing a vast array of colors and shades, Sunrise: A Tribute to First Responders depicts the heroes of this pandemic – a firefighter, police officer, member of the military, health care worker and an EMT – raising a tattered American flag at sunrise, as the bottom of the flagpole jams the coronavirus into the ground.

LoBaido says the use of different hues was deliberate. The light cast by the subtle green sunrise gradually transitions into turquoise, symbolizing the eventual vanquishment of the COVID-19 virus. The 5 ft. by 6 ft. masterpiece is influenced by the iconic images of Marines raising the flag at Iwo Jima during World War II, firefighters raising the flag at 9/11’s Ground Zero and the recent flyover salutes to today’s heroes, performed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, which LoBaido incorporated as the final touch to his masterwork.

“I have always wanted to do a patriotic piece that was a national tribute to first responders, and with Tunnel to Towers, this was the perfect opportunity to do just that. Through my work I wanted to capture the spirit of hope, resilience, and commitment to duty of those brave men and women at the forefront of this battle,” Lobaido said. “My goal was to create the ideal piece to represent the war we are fighting today, while at the same time inspire and instill hope in all Americans that their courage and sacrifice – like the sacrifices made on frontlines throughout history – will get America through this crisis.”

In recognition of New York City as the epicenter of this pandemic, the piece was unveiled Sunday in four New York City papers, Newsday, Daily News, New York Post, and the Staten Island Advance.

Said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, “The COVID-19 pandemic is a global fight against an invisible enemy. These heroes show up each day, doing everything they can to save as many lives as they can, while risking their own. Tunnel to Towers is honored to present this masterpiece as a way to immortalize their bravery at this pivotal, historic moment and to thank them for showing us you cannot conquer the American spirit.”

Prints, bearing the digital signature of LoBaido, will be available for a limited time, from May 10 through Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. You can receive a print for free by becoming an $11 a month donor between now and Memorial Day, or by purchasing it for $100 at Tunnel2Towers.org.

The proceeds from these sales will support the Tunnel to Towers COVID-19 Heroes Fund. Established with an initial pledge of $3 million, the fund has grown to $5 million and counting, all in support of America’s heroes. To address the overwhelming need, the Foundation has set a goal of raising $10 million.

The fund assists first responders and frontline health care workers by providing vital personal protective equipment, warm meals and financial relief through temporary mortgage payments to the families of those who lose their lives to COVID-19 and leave behind young children.

Since launching the COVID-19 Heroes Fund the Foundation has:

Identified and is temporarily assuming the mortgage payments of 25 first responders and frontline health care workers throughout the country who have succumbed to COVID-19 and left behind young children

Over one million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gowns and face shields are being delivered to health care workers and first responders on the front lines where the equipment is most needed, including New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Chicago

delivered to health care workers and first responders on the front lines where the equipment is most needed, including New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and Chicago Increased its PPE distribution goal to over 3 million pieces delivered across the country

Delivered over 100,000 meals to EMTs, paramedics and other first responders

On May 1, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller was invited to the White House to be honored by President Donald J. Trump for the Foundation’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tunnel to Towers’ work is not done. Your monthly donation or purchase of a print will help the Foundation assist even more grieving families with temporary mortgage payments, expand its distribution of PPE to COVID-19 hotspots around the country and continue to provide meals to those battling on the frontlines.

Go to Tunnel2Towers.org to join us in our mission to DO GOOD in support of our nation’s frontline heroes.

About the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

About Artist Scott LoBaido

For the last 25 years Scott LoBaido has painted thousands of renditions of the American flag on firehouses, police stations, schools, homes, cars, and veterans’ buildings in all 50 states. Betsy Ross’s descendant John Harker has said of LoBaido’s work, “Scott LoBaido and Betsy Ross are both true artisans and patriots in their respective crafts and eras.” It was LoBaido’s unique form of patriotism that made him the perfect partner to create an image to honor the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, LoBaido’s work has been celebrated in thousands of newspaper articles and on an endless array of radio shows and TV news programs such as ABC World News Tonight, NBC Nightly News and regularly on Fox & Friends. To see more of Artist Scott LoBaido’s work, go to scottlobaido.com.

