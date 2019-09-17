Breaking News
Home / Top News / Tunnell Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Receives Five-Star Rating from CMS

Tunnell Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Receives Five-Star Rating from CMS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Generations Healthcare – Tunnell Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, soon to be renamed City View Post Acute, is now among the highest-rated skilled nursing facilities in California for quality care.

San Francisco, California, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tunnell Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center announced today that, as of July 1, it is a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) five-star skilled nursing facility. This comes only two years following its acquisition by Generations Healthcare. When Generations purchased the facility, it was a two-star facility. Within the first year, Generations Healthcare raised the star rating to four stars. With its current rating, Tunnell now sits among the top 10 percent of all skilled nursing facilities in California in terms of quality patient outcomes.

Every year, CMS reports hospital and healthcare facility ratings on a scale of one to five stars. This year, Tunnell reaped the rewards of significant investments in capital and personnel spent over the last two years. Tunnell received high marks in all three of CMS’s rating criteria: health inspections, staffing, and quality measures.

Generations Healthcare has worked hard to imbue its core values and high standards of patient care to the Tunnell team. Significantly, this year marks Generations’ second consecutive year as a certified Great Place to Work.

“Healthcare is a total experience,” says Starry Hang, Tunnell’s administrator. “Our new and improved facility will help provide our patients with that total care that will change lives.”

Soon, Tunnell Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation will rebrand as City View Post Acute Center. This new name will complete the transformation, reflecting the Generations Healthcare spirit of consistent improvement and high standards of quality care. City View Post Acute will be distinguished by its total patient care approach.   

For more information about skilled nursing and rehabilitation, visit lifegen.net/tunnell/ or call (415) 673-8405.

About Generations Healthcare

Generations Healthcare began operations in January 1998 with a single, 89-bed skilled nursing facility. Since that time, Generations has grown to 27 facilities comprising nearly 3,100 beds. Generations Healthcare was founded upon the belief that caring for the sick, the elderly and the infirm is a special and sacred stewardship. Guided by the values of kindness, competence and compassion, Generations operates skilled nursing facilities throughout California, along with one newly built facility in Henderson, Nevada.

Since its inception, Generations Healthcare facilities have established a distinguished reputation in the communities they serve as a result of their continuous focus on quality, service and a specific regard for older adults in today’s world. For more information about Generations Healthcare, visit www.lifegen.net.

CONTACT: Sarah Hilton
Generations Healthcare
801-231-3382
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.