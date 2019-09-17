Tunnell Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Receives Five-Star Rating from CMS

Generations Healthcare – Tunnell Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, soon to be renamed City View Post Acute, is now among the highest-rated skilled nursing facilities in California for quality care.

San Francisco, California, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tunnell Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center announced today that, as of July 1, it is a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) five-star skilled nursing facility. This comes only two years following its acquisition by Generations Healthcare. When Generations purchased the facility, it was a two-star facility. Within the first year, Generations Healthcare raised the star rating to four stars. With its current rating, Tunnell now sits among the top 10 percent of all skilled nursing facilities in California in terms of quality patient outcomes.

Every year, CMS reports hospital and healthcare facility ratings on a scale of one to five stars. This year, Tunnell reaped the rewards of significant investments in capital and personnel spent over the last two years. Tunnell received high marks in all three of CMS’s rating criteria: health inspections, staffing, and quality measures.

Generations Healthcare has worked hard to imbue its core values and high standards of patient care to the Tunnell team. Significantly, this year marks Generations’ second consecutive year as a certified Great Place to Work.

“Healthcare is a total experience,” says Starry Hang, Tunnell’s administrator. “Our new and improved facility will help provide our patients with that total care that will change lives.”

Soon, Tunnell Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation will rebrand as City View Post Acute Center. This new name will complete the transformation, reflecting the Generations Healthcare spirit of consistent improvement and high standards of quality care. City View Post Acute will be distinguished by its total patient care approach.

For more information about skilled nursing and rehabilitation, visit lifegen.net/tunnell/ or call (415) 673-8405.

About Generations Healthcare

Generations Healthcare began operations in January 1998 with a single, 89-bed skilled nursing facility. Since that time, Generations has grown to 27 facilities comprising nearly 3,100 beds. Generations Healthcare was founded upon the belief that caring for the sick, the elderly and the infirm is a special and sacred stewardship. Guided by the values of kindness, competence and compassion, Generations operates skilled nursing facilities throughout California, along with one newly built facility in Henderson, Nevada.

Since its inception, Generations Healthcare facilities have established a distinguished reputation in the communities they serve as a result of their continuous focus on quality, service and a specific regard for older adults in today’s world. For more information about Generations Healthcare, visit www.lifegen.net.

CONTACT: Sarah Hilton Generations Healthcare 801-231-3382 [email protected]