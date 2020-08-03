Tupperware Brands Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tupperware Brands Corporation Investors (“Tupperware” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUP) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on news concerning the firing of the Company’s auditors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com .

On February 24, 2020, the Company disclosed that its 10-K report would not be filed timely due to an ongoing investigation into accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business resulting in an expected full-year 2019 negative impact on an adjusted pre-tax basis in the range of $19-21 million, expected total impairments of approximately $31 million, and total pretax impact for 2019 of approximately $50-52 million, among other negative effects. Then, on March 12, 2020, the Company filed its 10-K confirming a host of negative results, and that its investigation had identified certain activities of “operational risk” potentially involving fraud, unauthorized activities or other types of errors or breaches.

