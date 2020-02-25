Tupperware Brands Stock Plunges 45% on Accounting Investigation, Block & Leviton LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud Claims

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton ( www.blockesq.com ), a national law firm dedicated to protecting investor rights, is investigating claims against Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inc. (NYSE:TUP) and its officers for possible securities fraud. Investors are encouraged to contact the firm.

On February 24, 2020, after the market closed, Tupperware issued a press release announcing a delay in filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019. This delay was due to the need to “finalize additional procedures as part of its investigation regarding the impact of certain financial reporting matters in its Fuller Mexico beauty business.” The Company said it was “investigating primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business[.]”

Following this news, Tupperware’s shares dropped more than 45% in midday trading.

