Breaking News
Home / Top News / Tupperware Brands Stock Plunges 45% on Accounting Investigation, Block & Leviton LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud Claims

Tupperware Brands Stock Plunges 45% on Accounting Investigation, Block & Leviton LLP Investigates Possible Securities Fraud Claims

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton (www.blockesq.com), a national law firm dedicated to protecting investor rights, is investigating claims against Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inc. (NYSE:TUP) and its officers for possible securities fraud.  Investors are encouraged to contact the firm.

On February 24, 2020, after the market closed, Tupperware issued a press release announcing a delay in filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019.  This delay was due to the need to “finalize additional procedures as part of its investigation regarding the impact of certain financial reporting matters in its Fuller Mexico beauty business.”  The Company said it was “investigating primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business[.]”

Following this news, Tupperware’s shares dropped more than 45% in midday trading.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at [email protected], or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=tup. Confidentiality for whistleblowers is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investor and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets.  The firm represents both many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. Its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.