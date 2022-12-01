The market is projected to witness lucrative growth opportunities from the growing popularity of portable turbidimeters introduced latest in the wastewater treatment business

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global turbidimeter market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period, 2021 to 2031. These instruments are used for measuring the level of turbidity in solutions or analyzed water and help to improve the overall quality of water. The increasing use of turbidimeters in multiple end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals and materials, paper and pulp, and others are projected to augment the global turbidimeter business growth.

According to the global turbidimeter market analysis, the increasing rate of wastewater generated due to human consumption is a prime factor augmenting the need to treat wastewater. This propels the demand for turbidimeters and is further projected to create revenue generation opportunities for this market in the future.

Governments of multiple nations are focusing on constructing suitable treatment plants and collaborating with turbidimeter manufacturers to obtain better quality water for their respective nations. The global turbidimeter market is expected to rise from revenue of US$ 992.1 Mn generated in 2021 and reach a value of US$ 1.7Bn by the end of 2031.

Key Findings of Study

Heavy Investments in R&D Activities will Spur Growth: Turbidimeter manufacturers are investing significantly in the research and development activities. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, this market started gaining more traction on account of the worldwide inclination towards hygiene maintenance. Wastewater treatment and demand for clean drinking water have propelled multiple end user industries to ensure quality control and maintenance of water. This will further create new market opportunities in the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Water Treatment Facilities will Positively Influence Market Growth: The increasing awareness about environmental pollution and the need to opt for advanced technologies in water purification methodologies will help increase the turbidimeter industry share in the future market.

Key Drivers

The prevalence of water-borne diseases such as dysentery, diarrhea, typhoid, and others have propelled companies to opt for measures to control poor sanitation and contaminated water issues. The use of turbidimeters will help in cleaning water on the one side and control water pollution levels to a notable extent.

The increasing rate of digitalization and the high reliance of consumers on online sales channels will bode well for this market. The purchasing pattern of consumers has shifted significantly towards online and no-contact medium during and post COVID pandemic era, thereby creating high scope of growth for e-commerce distribution channels.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia emerged dominant in 2021 on account of the presence of high population in countries such as China, India, and others. The rise in number of industrial setups and the increasing level of pollution levels are further augmenting the demand for turbidimeters in multiple industries in the pharmaceutical and chemical sector.

The market for turbidimeters in North America is also expected to generate notable revenues in the forecast period on account of the increasing rate of expansion for wastewater treatment facilities in the developed nations. The need for Purified water has propelled this regional market.

Key Players

Manufacturers of this global market are engaging in efforts to facilitate wastewater treatment plants and processing facilities in multiple areas all across the globe so as to ensure better and safe water. Players are also investing in research and development activities to obtain faster results and launch advanced technologies for water purification. Such efforts will help vendors gain a competitive edge in the overall market competition.

Some of the key players of the turbidimeters market include Watts Water Technologies Inc., TPS PTY Ltd., Tintometer GmbH, Panomex Inc., Palintest, OPTEX CO.Ltd., LaMotte Company, Hanna Instruments, Hach Company, DKK-TOA Corporation, Aqualytic, and others.

Turbidimeter Market Segmentation

Portability

Stationery

Handheld

Application

On-Field

Off-Field

End –use Industry

Wastewater Treatment

Chemicals & Materials

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Research & Academia

Others

Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Specialty Stores

Other Retail Stores

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

China

