Increasing the application of turbine blades in industrial processes, power generation, and marine propulsion to boost the turbine blade industry growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Turbine Blade Market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, the global medium voltage fuse market is expected to reach a value of US$ 57.6 billion by 2031. The market was valued at US$37.9 billion in 2022.

Increasing energy demand owing to increasing urbanization, industrialization, and increased population drive the turbine blade market. To convert various forms of energy into mechanical energy for electricity generation turbine blades found their application in gas turbines, steam turbines, and wind turbines

The increasing focus on renewable energy sources is driving the demand for turbine blades, especially in the wind energy sector. Increasing investment in renewable energy sources and increased government regulation to reduce carbon emissions and increased demand for clean energy led to turbine blade market development.

Increasing technological advancements and innovation in blade design, materials, and manufacturing processes lead to improved turbine efficiency and performance. Increased demand for more efficient and durable turbine blades, to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38663

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 37.9 Bn Estimated Value US$ 57.6 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 181 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Material, Blade Design, Flow Type, Cooling System, Application, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the turbine blade market is forecast to reach US$ 39.7 billion

Based on blade design, the impulse turbines segment is expected to remain popular during the forecast period.

Based on End-User, the power generation segment to account for a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the direct sales segment remains the most favored segment in the turbine blade market

North America is projected to be the lucrative market for the turbine blade market

Turbine Blade Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

The increasing demand for energy is expected to drive the turbine blade market.

The increased application of different types of turbine blades to drive the market growth during the forecast period

Increasing technological advances and innovations and the availability of improved performance turbines offer an opportunity for market expansion.

Increasing demand for renewable energy sources and growing concern about climate change accelerates the growth of the market during the forecast period

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=38663<ype=S

Medium Voltage Fuse Market: Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for turbine blades with the presence of a well-established wind energy sector and a growing market for gas turbines in the United States driving the market growth in the region. The favorable government policies, such as production tax credits and renewable portfolio standards, drive the demand for turbine blades in North America. Growing investments in wind energy projects in states like Texas, California, and Iowa, contribute to the growth of the turbine blade market in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the turbine blade market owing to the rising energy demand, and supportive government initiatives to increase renewable energy. Increased demand for wind power and gas turbines in countries like India, Japan, and South Korea also contributes to the market growth. Increased demand for wind energy and a high number of wind turbine installations in China drive market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global turbine blade market report:

Acciona S.A.

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

General Electric Company

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

PBS Group a. s.

Sandvik AB

Siemens AG

Suzlon Energy Limited

Turbocam Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

The market players are heavily investing in research & development activities to develop innovative products with high performance.

In April 2023- Sandvilk announced the acquisition of MCB services and minerals, with this acquisition Sandvik expanded in Latine America

Vestas is a leading manufacturer of wind turbines and turbine blades and is focusing on developing advanced blade designs and materials to optimize wind turbine performance. Vestas has introduced longer and lighter blades that improve energy production while reducing loads on the turbine. They also utilize carbon fiber technology to enhance blade strength and durability.

GE developing advanced turbine blades for gas turbines and wind turbines. GE has made significant advancements in the design and manufacturing of turbine blades, incorporating advanced materials and aerodynamic features to improve turbine efficiency and performance.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38663

Turbine Blade Market: Key Segments

By Type

Moving Blades

Fixed Blades

By Material

Metal

Steel

Titanium

Cobalt

Rhenium

Nickel-based Alloys

Composite

Carbon

Glass

Polyester

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GRP)

By Blade Design

Impulse Turbines

Reaction Turbines

Impulse-reaction Turbines

By Flow Type

Axial Flow

Radial Flow

Mixed Flow

By Cooling System

Internal Cooling

External Cooling

By Application

Gas Turbines

Steam Turbines

Wind Turbines

Water Turbines

By End-user

Aerospace

Industrial

Power Generation

Automobile

Others (Marine, Defense, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com