An increase in industrialization, growth in mining and power generation industries, and implementation of industry 4.0 are significantly fueling turbo blower market value.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Turbo Blower Market stood at US$ 3.2 billion in 2022 and the global market is projected to reach US$ 4.8 billion in 2031. Global turbo blower industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2031.

Rise in population rises leads to the rise in demand for goods made from natural gas and petroleum. Need for better blower technology to power the crucial process is growing, too. Adoption of blowers within the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry is surging. Phrase downstream refers to the refinement of natural gas and crude petroleum. Companies that market and distribute the results of this process are also included.

Compounds containing sulfur are produced as a byproduct of the downstream procedure. Two sulfur-related processes known as hydro-sulfurization and thermal oxidation, air blowers are utilized, therefore, the growth of the market is stimulating.

World must use low-carbon energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep the rise in the global average surface temperature below 2°C compared to pre-industrial values by the end of the century. Increase in emphasis on the decrease in energy costs as well as rising greenhouse gas emissions, concern has switched toward the adoption of energy-efficient air solutions. One of the important pieces of industrial machinery that must adhere to this energy policy is an air system.

Substantial number of air systems within industrial plants have the potential to save a significant amount of energy at relatively moderate project costs. Estimation of such factors to not only boost the adoption of blowers in the coming years but also the growth of the market is anticipated to rise in the coming years.

Several elements are commonly considered when calculating the lifecycle cost of a blower, including the initial investment, lifetime energy costs, and lifetime maintenance expenses. Power or energy usage accounts for a significant proportion of the cost over the course of a blower’s overall life. Maintenance and purchase price are also major factors that account for a considerable proportion of the overall cost of the blower.

Daily and seasonal variations in oxygen demand, diffuser fouling and aging, airflow control and turndown capabilities, mode of operation, total blower efficiency as well as energy consumption over time, blower accessories, and plant layout are a few of the key factors influencing the choice of blowers in water and wastewater treatment.

Market Scope:

Market Revenue USD 3.4 Bn Estimated Value USD 4.8 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.6% Forecast Period 2023 – 2031 No. of Pages 210 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Bearing Type, Impeller Design, Pressure, Blade Material, Speed, Price, End-user Industry, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global turbo blower market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 4.8 billion until 2031.

Global turbo blower market from 2023 to 2031 is 4.6%

Global turbo blower market is currently valued at US$ 3.34 billion in 2023.

Market value of global turbo blower from 2018 to 2022 is 3.54%

Global turbo blower market stood at US$ 3.2 billion in 2022.

Global Turbo Blower Market: Growth Drivers

Steel plants, cement plants, power plants, mining, oil &gas, chemical, food processing, pulp & paper, aerospace and defense, and water treatment plant are some of the key end-use industries in the blower market. Increased product adoption in the abovementioned industries is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the global blower market players in the near future.

Blowers are used for various purposes such as pneumatic conveying, sewage aeration, filter flushing, gas boosting, and in many petrochemical industrial applications. Growing product adoption is expected to drive the blower market in the upcoming years.

Global Turbo Blower Market: Regional Landscape

Blowers are increasingly utilized in many industrial sectors in the Asia Pacific region. Owing to the increased industrialization, the market for blowers is projected to gain lucrative avenues in the region. fans and blowers have a huge demand in the industrial and commercial sectors. Need for new corporate offices and office relocations, more warehouses and distribution centers, as well as outdated facilities and technological and logistical requirements, all drive the commercial sector.

North America is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the increasing investments in energy efficiency and the development of water & wastewater treatment industries.

Water & wastewater treatment sector in the region is among the largest in the world. Construction and upgradation of water and wastewater treatment plants are also gaining momentum across the US and may also drive the demand for blowers along with other industries in the region.

Global Turbo Blower Market: Key Players

New York Blower Company

Merger New York blower company announced its joint venture with KDS Windsor to increase the production of turbo powers. It is also announced that it is expanding its manufacturing operations in the local region.

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Acquistion Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Aquarius Technologies, LLC, a provider of wastewater treatment solutions. The move is more likely to help the company cater to the industrial sector and create new growth opportunities.

Global Turbo Blower Market: Segmentation

Type

Single stage

Multi-stage

High speed

Mixed-flow

Bearing Type

Airfoil bearing

Magnetic bearing

Impeller design

Milled impeller

Cast impeller

Pressure

Low

Medium

High

Blade material

Aluminium

Stainless steel

Plastic

Others (cast iron, etc)

Speed

Low (below 25000 RPM)

Medium (25000-45000 RPM)

High (above 45000 RPM)

Price

Under US$ 1000

US$ 1000- US$ 5000

ABOVE US$ 5000

End-user Industry

Power generation

Water & Wastewater

Petrochemical

Mining

Others (chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, aerospace, automotive, etc)

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

