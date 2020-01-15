Turbulent inauguration day in Guatemala, outgoing president hit by eggs

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei took office on Tuesday in a ceremony overshadowed by delays and protests against outgoing officials seeking immunity from prosecution, a reminder of the country’s deep-seated political corruption.
