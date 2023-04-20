Global Market Study on Turf Care Equipment: Lawn Mowers to Remain Highly Sough-after for Maintenance of Commercial Lawns and Turfs

New York, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Turf Care Equipment Market is anticipated to increase from its current value of US$ 13.72 billion in 2023 to US$ 21.32 billion by the end of 2033. Between 2022 and 2032, the demand for turf maintenance equipment is projected to rise by 4.5%. The market is driven by increasing awareness about the importance of turf maintenance, growing demand for aesthetically appealing landscapes, rising popularity of sports activities, and the need for efficient turf care solutions in golf courses and sports fields.

Turf care equipment refers to the specialized machinery and tools used for the maintenance and management of turf, including lawns, sports fields, golf courses, and parks. Turf care equipment is designed to provide efficient and effective solutions for tasks such as mowing, fertilizing, aerating, seeding, irrigation, and pest control, among others.

Proper turf care is essential for maintaining healthy and attractive turf, which is a crucial aspect of landscaping, sports field management, and golf course maintenance. The global turf care equipment market caters to a wide range of end-users, including residential users, commercial landscapers, sports field managers, golf course superintendents, and municipalities.

Market Trends:

Shift towards Sustainable and Environmentally-friendly Solutions: There is a growing trend towards using turf care equipment that is eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and reduces the use of harmful chemicals. This includes the adoption of electric-powered mowers, trimmers, and other equipment, as well as the use of organic fertilizers and pesticides.

Technological Advancements: Turf care equipment manufacturers are focusing on innovation and introducing advanced technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of turf maintenance tasks. This includes features such as GPS-guided mowers, robotic mowers, precision irrigation systems, and smart sensors for monitoring turf health.

Demand for Multifunctional Equipment: End-users are increasingly looking for turf care equipment that offers multiple functions to save time, space, and costs. For example, equipment that combines mowing, aerating, and seeding functions in a single machine is gaining popularity in the market.

Growing Popularity of Battery-powered Equipment: Battery-powered turf care equipment is gaining traction due to its low noise, low emission, and low maintenance characteristics. Advances in battery technology have resulted in longer run times, faster charging, and increased power, making battery-powered equipment a viable alternative to traditional gas-powered equipment.

Focus on Ergonomics and User-friendly Features: Manufacturers are focusing on designing turf care equipment that is easy to use, comfortable, and safe for operators. This includes features such as adjustable handles, cushioned grips, ergonomic controls, and improved visibility to reduce operator fatigue and enhance productivity.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness about Turf Maintenance: Growing awareness about the benefits of proper turf maintenance, such as improved aesthetics, increased property value, and better playability in sports fields and golf courses, is driving the demand for turf care equipment.

Rising Demand for Aesthetically Appealing Landscapes: There is a growing demand for well-maintained lawns and landscapes in residential and commercial properties, driven by the desire for aesthetically appealing outdoor spaces. This is boosting the demand for turf care equipment, such as mowers, trimmers, and seeders, to maintain lush green lawns and landscapes.

Increasing Popularity of Sports and Outdoor Activities: The popularity of sports and outdoor activities, such as golf, soccer, and cricket, is driving the demand for well-maintained sports fields and golf courses. This requires the use of specialized turf care equipment, such as aerators, seeders, and irrigation systems, to ensure optimal turf conditions for sports performance.

Market Segmentation

Product Type: The turf care equipment market can be segmented based on the type of equipment used for turf care, such as lawn mowers, turf aerators, turf sprayers, seeders, dethatchers, sweepers, and others. Each type of equipment serves a specific purpose in maintaining and caring for turf, and their demand may vary based on factors such as the size of the turf area, turf type, and maintenance requirements.

Application: Turf care equipment may also be segmented based on their specific applications, such as lawn care, golf course maintenance, sports field maintenance, and other specialized applications. Each application may have unique requirements and demands for turf care equipment, and segmenting the market based on application can help target specific customer needs.

End User: The turf care equipment market can also be segmented based on end users, such as residential, commercial, and sports & recreation. Residential end users typically include homeowners and small-scale turf care needs, while commercial end users may include landscaping companies, golf courses, and parks with larger turf areas to maintain. Sports & recreation end users may include sports fields, stadiums, and other recreational facilities with specialized turf care requirements.

Regional Analysis: Geographically, North America and Europe are mature markets for turf care equipment, driven by the high demand for landscaping services, golf courses, and sports fields. Asia-Pacific is a growing market, fueled by rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle preferences. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa also offer growth opportunities in the turf care equipment market due to increasing awareness about the benefits of well-maintained lawns and sports facilities.

Competitive Landscape

These companies are actively engaged in product innovation, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. The market is characterized by intense competition, pricing pressures, and the need to offer differentiated products and solutions to meet customer requirements.

The market is highly competitive, with numerous global and regional players offering a wide range of turf care equipment products. Major players in the turf care equipment market The Husqvarna AB, Honda Motor Co., Deere & Company, The Toro Company, MTD Products, Inc., Intimidator Group, Kubota Corporation, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, BLACK+DECKER Inc., Textron Inc., among others.

Recent Developments:

As of 2023, the Turf Care Equipment Market has witnessed several recent developments. Here are some notable ones:

Increasing adoption of robotic lawn mowers: Robotic lawn mowers have gained significant popularity in recent years due to their convenience and efficiency. These autonomous machines use advanced sensors and navigation technology to mow lawns automatically without human intervention.

Growing demand for electric-powered turf care equipment: With increasing environmental concerns and stricter emission regulations, there has been a surge in demand for electric-powered turf care equipment.

