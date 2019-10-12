Turkey-backed Syrian rebels seize Ras al Ain town center: official

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seized control of Ras al Ain’s town center in northeast Syria on Saturday, a senior Turkish security official said as Turkey’s offensive against a Kurdish militia in the region entered its fourth day.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Astonishing Kipchoge smashes two-hour marathon barrier - October 12, 2019
- Kurdish-led SDF denies Turkey’s capture of Syrian town center - October 12, 2019
- More than 100,000 people displaced so far amid violence in Syria: U.N. World Food Programme - October 12, 2019