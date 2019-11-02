Turkey blames Kurdish militia after deadly bombing in Syrian town

A car bomb killed a dozen people and injured 30 on Saturday in a market of a Syrian border town that Turkish-backed forces seized last month, prompting Ankara to blame the Kurdish YPG militia it had targeted in its incursion.
