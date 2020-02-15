Turkey dismissed on Saturday Russian accusations that its actions in Syria’s Idlib province have flouted de-escalation agreements with Russia and Iran, and said it would take military action in the area if diplomatic efforts with Moscow fail.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Turkey denies flouting agreement with Russia in Syria’s Idlib province - February 15, 2020
- American from cruise ship docked in Cambodia tests positive in Malaysia for coronavirus - February 15, 2020
- Chinese tourist in France becomes Europe’s first coronavirus death - February 15, 2020