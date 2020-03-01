Turkey destroys scores of Syrian army targets: defense minister

Turkey said on Sunday it had destroyed air defense systems, more than 100 tanks and downed two planes belonging to the Syrian army as part of an operation it launched after an air strike killed dozens of its soldiers last week.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Migrants clash with Greek police at border after Turkey opens floodgates - March 1, 2020
- Biden takes aim at Sanders before U.S. Democratic Super Tuesday contests - March 1, 2020
- Czech Republic reports first cases of coronavirus - March 1, 2020