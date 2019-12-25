Turkey-Libya maritime deal rattles East Mediterranean

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Tunisia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation for a possible ceasefire in neighboring Libya, where Ankara supports the internationally recognized government.
