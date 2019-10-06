Turkey protests after U.S. Embassy likes tweet about ill nationalist party leader

Turkey protested on Sunday after the U.S. Embassy’s Twitter account liked a tweet saying that Turkey should be ready for a political realm without Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the nationalist party who has recently fallen in ill.
