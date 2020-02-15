Turkey says it fulfilled responsibilities in Syria’s Idlib in line with agreements

Turkey has fulfilled its responsibilities in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib in line with the agreements it made with Russia and Iran, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Saturday, after violence spiked in recent weeks.
