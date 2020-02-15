Turkey says it met responsibilities over Syria’s Idlib in Russia deal

Turkey has fulfilled its responsibilities in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib in line with its de-escalation agreements with Russia and Iran, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Saturday, after violence spiked in recent weeks.
