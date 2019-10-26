Turkey says won’t tolerate any rights violations in northeast Syria

Turkey will not tolerate any human rights violations in northeast Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday, as a ceasefire holds in a border area where Ankara sent in troops this month targeting Kurdish YPG militia.
