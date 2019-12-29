Turkey speeds up Libya troop deployment deal to prevent slide into ‘chaos’

Turkey’s foreign minister warned that the Libyan conflict risks sliding into chaos and becoming the next Syria, as he sought to speed up legislation to allow it to send troops to the North African country.
