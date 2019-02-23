Turkey tells U.S. not to leave power vacuum in Syria withdrawal – report

Turkey’s defense minister told Pentagon officials there must not be a vacuum of power during the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday.
