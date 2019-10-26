Turkey will clear Syria border area of Kurdish fighters if Russia fails to act: Erdogan

Turkey will clear northeast Syria of Kurdish YPG militia if Russia does not fulfill its obligations under an accord that helped end a Turkish offensive in the region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.
