Turkey will remove Kurdish YPG from Syrian border area if Russia won’t

Turkey will clear the Kurdish YPG militia from its border area with northeast Syria if Russia does not fulfill its obligations under a bilateral accord clinched this week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Vietnam PM orders probe into human trafficking allegations in UK truck deaths - October 26, 2019
- Lebanon protests enter tenth day with no end in sight, army tries to open roads - October 26, 2019
- Turkey says won’t tolerate any rights violations in northeast Syria - October 26, 2019