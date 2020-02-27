Turkey, with more dead troops, won’t stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe: official

Turkey, faced with a new wave of Syrian migrants and 22 more dead soldiers in Idlib, will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said late on Thursday as President Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency meeting.
