Turkey’s Erdogan says will not succumb to U.S. ‘blackmail’ over court case

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkey would not succumb to “blackmail” by the United States in the trial of a Turkish bank executive being charged with evading U.S. sanctions on Iran.
